At the forefront of meeting the demand for energy

By Nigel Whittaker

There is a call to action across the continent of Africa to achieve universal access to energy. In its ambitious plan pioneered by the New Deal on Energy for Africa, the African Development Bank (AfDB) committed to invest US$12 billion between 2016 and 2020 towards its initiative to “light up and power Africa by 2025”.

The programme is anchored on public-private partnerships for innovative financing in Africa’s energy sector. The Government of Tanzania strives to increase electricity generation from the current 1,450MW to 5,000MW and improve power connections to 60 per cent of the population by 2020.

These plans are outlined in the second Five Year Development Plan (FYDPII), which aims to catalyse economic growth in order for the government to achieve its development vision 2025.

The need to meet the growing demand for energy has become more urgent with the heightened focus on industrialisation. The 2016 update of the Power Master Plan highlights that on average, the manufacturing sector is expected to grow by over 10 per cent per annum with its share in total exports increasing to 30 per cent in 2020.

Projects in the pipeline

To this end, several projects are in the pipeline including the rural electrification projects being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), which aims to power villages by 2021.

Since 2004, Songas, a leading Tanzanian gas-to-power company generating 180MW, has been helping to power Tanzania’s industrialisation by providing approximately 20 per cent of reliable and cost-effective electricity to the national grid and is currently the most affordable thermal generator of electricity in East Africa.

The company also provides the infrastructure that supplies natural gas to various manufacturing operations in Dar es Salaam. TPDC estimates that since Songas began its operations in 2004, it has saved the Tanzanian economy more than Sh11 trillion.

Songas’ partnership with the government through its entities, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) 28.69 per cent, Tanesco 9.56 per cent and Tanzania Development Finance Company (TDFL) with 7.65 per cent illustrates that collaboration is required if we are to advance in achieving our mutual goals.

In the last five years, Songas has paid approximately Sh48 billion to the government in dividends.

Songas remains committed to working in partnership with the government towards achieving the country’s economic goals and power is a critical factor in attaining these goals.

We look forward to supporting the government in meeting the growing demand for energy and have proposed the expansion of the Songas Ubungo power plant to Tanesco, which could increase capacity in the short term by 60MW.