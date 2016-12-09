BURUNDI PEACE PROCESS MUST BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY

By Citizen

The Inter-Burundi Dialogue process resumed in Bujumbura yesterday. The resumption of the talks, which the East African Community (EAC) and development partners oversee, is good news to all peace loving people of the world, and particularly to Burundians, who have suffered so much from the ongoing civil strife.

The dialogue facilitator, Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa, was expected in Burundian capital Bujumbura on Wednesday night ready for the international duty.

Mr Mkapa has disclosed that a roadmap for the Dialogue process was developed and has been presented to the mediator, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Friday last week.

The roadmap provides for a series of engagements of warring parties between December this year and June next year that will hopefully culminate in an agreement.

It is not without significance that the talks are, this time around, being held at home, after the first two rounds took place in Tanzania in May and July this year.

It is encouraging to hear that the current round of talks are taking place at a time when the country, which over the past two decades has seen more war than peace, is witnessing a relatively long peaceful spell.

The past year saw deadly clashes that followed the announcement by President Pierre Nkurunziza, through his party, the National Council for the Defence of Democracy—Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), in April last year, that he would seek another term of office contrary to the Constitution. Ever since, the civil strife has claimed over 400 lives.

Contentious issues

One of the contentious issues threatening the success of the reconciliation talks is lack of full participation of all parties involved in the conflict. Political pundits believe participation of parties, if achieved, will be a crucial step that will make a huge difference and have an impact in the Dialogue process.

Until Wednesday there was no official statement from the authorities on whether the opposition groups which fled Burundi at the height of the turmoil last year would attend the talks.

However, sources had it that those based at home met to strategise on how they could force the government to bow down to its hard line position against political rivals which it displayed in previous talks.

During the first two rounds of the dialogue in Arusha mid this year, the government maintained it would not sit on a negotiation table with opposition politicians it accuses of instigating last year’s violent protests and a coup attempt on May 13 the same year. Those singled out are: Dr Jean Minani from a coalition based in the Diaspora called CNARED, Mr Pacifique Nininahazwe from Focode and Mr Armel Niyongere of ACT-Burundi.

Nine political parties, which took part in last year’s elections, participated in the May talks while the groups under CNARED boycotted.