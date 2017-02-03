Bad results: harsh action on teachers isn’t panacea

Talk is still rife on the results of the 2016 Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE), which were announced on Tuesday. The youngsters who scored either Division I and II are confident of proceeding to Form IV; those who scored Division IV and Zero are agonising, for they consider ended any academic ambitions they might have been harbouring. Let us hasten to say it is wrong to consider failure to qualify for Form V the end of the world to anyone, for there are numerous gainful options in life besides the high school route.

Our comment here, however, is about reports that authorities in some areas have moved fast to punish teachers whose candidates performed dismally in their CSEE. Indeed, media reports indicate that already, two headmasters in Dar es Salaam schools, whose schools featured in the Bottom 10 list, have been demoted.

Questions are bound to be asked, including: Is the failure of students solely a consequence of poor school management or “bad” teachers? What was the quality of the students at the time of their entry to Form I? What is the overall teaching and learning environment of the schools whose candidates failed badly?

The Citizen recently published a story of a primary school in Morogoro with a population of 510, manned by two teachers! Obviously, to process Form I students from such a school to Division I candidates in their CSEE cannot be a simple case of having hardworking teachers.