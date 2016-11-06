By Saumu Jumanne

If any of the Tanzanian biggest banks were to fail, the resultant financial chaos would be too big to comprehend, as it will all be disaster.

Such a collapse would occur due to bank run. This takes place if a large number of bank customers withdraw their deposits around the same time, once they believe their bank is in the process of failing. It has happened in other countries and it can happen in Tanzania, if no mitigation measures are taken.

For many Tanzanians, the fall of small banks in the past, including the latest one -- Twiga Bancorp, which interestingly is owned by the government -- may not cause a lot of pain. Note that, Twiga Bancorp is reported to have about 20,000 customers, who now may not be able to access their money, and would have to depend on deposits protection fund if the government doesn’t revive the bank.

But what if it was one of the big three that went under? With customer base running into millions, it would cause huge financial chaos, with far reaching implications.

It would mean that thousands of workers whose salaries are paid through the bank would not accesses their money. The economy would almost come to a stand still. Then, customers in the other big banks would start withdrawing their money in a rush, and it would be a huge financial crisis.

History has some fine lesson on baking crisis. A bank founded in 1962 in UK known as Barings Bank (which was the world’s second oldest merchant bank) collapsed in 1995 after suffering losses of $1.3 billion (about Sh2.5 trillion).

In Italy, the world oldest bank still in operation today, is cutting 2,600 jobs and doing away with about 500 branches, to avoid going down.

Bank Monte Paschi di Siena (BMPS), according to media reports posted recently, 1.15 billion euros ($1.3 billion) net loss in the third quarter.

No wonder even in the United States, when there was a huge financial crisis, the 5 biggest banks had to be bailed out using taxpayers’ money. I will not be surprised to see the government of Tanzania coming to the aid of big banks in Tanzania, if the current crisis persists.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the liquidity tightness is likely to hurt banks and the national economy, plus also increase the cost of borrowing. This should be taken seriously considering some banks have reported huge losses while others have reported significant decline in profits. The financial markets regulator, Bank of Tanzania (BoT) hopefully, will clear the air about the fears in the market.

Available history of the sector indicates that in the mid-1980s there was a crisis. A Commission of Enquiry (Nyirabu Commission) was formed to address the problems facing the financial sector in 1988. According to BoT Governor, Prof Benno Ndulu, the turning point of Tanzania’s financial sector development was in the 1990s, after the government decided to liberalise the financial sector as per recommendation of the commission.

The crisis facing the banks today, should be looked at as starting several years back, rather than blame policy shift in the current administration. The shift is in terms of government reverting to BoT as its banker, rather than commercial banks.

According to Ernst & Young website (www.ey.com) Eastern Africa Banking Sector report indicated that “Tanzanian banks undoubtedly faced a tough year in 2013.” According to the report as at December 31, 2013, the Tanzania Banking Sector had 50 registered banks. Fast forward, as I was penning this column, I accessed bot.go.tz/BankingSupervision/registeredBanks.asp.

In the directory of banks operating in Tanzania I saw a list of 40 banks. What is happening to other 10 banks? Website not updated? Is there more than meets the eye?