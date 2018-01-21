By Azim Jamal azim@corporatesufi.com

Arthur was always relaxed and went with the flow; he was good to be around. He got a lot done, because he swam with the current. There was no stress or tension.

But Arthur was unable to deal with the important issues. He neglected his exercise, reading, and meditation, and rarely went one-on-one with those close to him. Arthur was a good life manager, but not a good time manager.

People waste a lot of time looking for things, planning for things that do not matter much or doing things that do not add any value to their life.

That time wasted could be used to create, to innovate, and to achieve balance by dedicating the time to areas that are important.

If things are done in proper sequence, they take less time. You have to plan what to do and schedule a time to do it. Allow enough time, but not so much that you end up filling it with trivial pursuits. It’s easier to create solutions to well-defined problems, so budget time to define your problem.

What is needed is the time to organise and create a system.

Edward Deming, eminent American statistician, found that 94 per cent of all failures result from flaws in the system, and not from somebody’s unwillingness to do a good job. Having the right system gives you great leverage.

Here are a dozen tips for organising your life and making it more effective:

1. Organise your paperwork.

You feel in control of your life because you know where everything is. This organised system cuts down on unnecessary stress.

2.Organise your travel time.

When you organise your travel time, you can actually fit in a lot more things like catch up on reading, writing, telephone calls, naps, and listening to educational CDs or music.

3.Organise your appointments by priority.

Schedule your important appointments for the time of day when you’re most rested and alert; schedule the less-important ones for the end of the day, when your energy level may be lower but can still handle low-priority tasks.

4.Break large tasks into smaller steps.

Many of us avoid big projects either because we don’t know where to begin or have limited time to complete them. But once you break the big projects into bite- sized tasks you are able to tackle the biggest jobs.

5.Start with priority items.

Do first things first! Start with the most important first.

6.Group related activities that might be dealt with via e-mail.

By grouping activities you are able to get a lot done in a short amount of time. Many items can be dealt with by a short email.

7. Make waiting time productive.

For example, when you go to the dentist, carry work material in your jacket that takes a few minutes to complete, or take a book that you can browse through.

Not only will this make your time productive; it may also take your mind off the drill.

8.Stick to your schedule as far as possible.

This will save time thinking about what to do next.

9.Avoid unplanned activities.

Unplanned activities can mess up your schedule and lead to chaos. The only exception would be an unplanned activity which is far important than the one you are handling.

10.Schedule relaxing time.

You need relaxing time to rejuvenate and if not scheduled it will not happen.

11. Organize your presentations.

If you organize your notes in orderly files, you’ll save lots of time when you have to make spur-of-the-moment presentations.

12. Eliminate clutter.

Tidy up your car, desk, bedroom, and kitchen. This way you won’t be bogged down trying to locate the things buried in the clutter.

Finally, write down your goals every morning. Writing helps crystallize your thoughts and invites focus!