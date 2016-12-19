Best quality education for girls not an option

By Citizen

Our country is doing well in the area of recruitment of girls to school. According to the 2014 Southern African Development Community Gender Protocol Barometer, Tanzania is the only country in the region with more girls than boys enrolled in primary education.

The issue here, therefore, isn’t whether girls get places in school; rather it is whether they get the best out of educational system. The fact is that many aren’t due to social pressures that force them to engage in behaviour that interferes with quality learning.

According to a 2010 Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences study, pregnancy is one of the major reasons behind school dropout among teenage girls. In 2007, says the study, pregnancy accounted to 21.9 per cent of secondary schools dropout.

While the girls have the same right as boys in access to education, the former have to contend with situations that interfere with her learning. At home for instance, she is expected to undertake domestic chores as her brother does his homework.

That is why proponents of girls’ right to education see boarding schools as one major way of enabling them to optimise their performance in education.

According to the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP), the current education policy needs a review so that it shows more clearly how girls will be better enabled to access quality education. Issues like teenage pregnancy and early marriage should be addressed.

Is it good enough to say a girl who gets pregnant should be allowed to return to school after giving birth? It is not.

There is a greater need for a comprehensive method of enlightening girls on how to better manage themselves so that they avoid getting pregnant in the first place.

Which is to say, more effort is required to ensure girls’ access to quality learning isn’t impeded merely because they weren’t born boys!

FARMING: CUT THE RHETORIC

Many Tanzanians are involved in subsistence farming, growing food for domestic consumption. The country has over 44 million hectares of arable land with only 33 per cent of it being cultivated.

With over 80 per cent of the population living in rural areas, the sector faces various challenges despite the fact the government claims it gives it top priority.

The average farmer lacks the finances, expertise and knowledge to expand and make a profit out of his toil. Matters are made worse due to lack of agricultural technology, droughts, floods and more.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the number of people engaged in agriculture has dropped from 85 per cent in 2002 to 67 per cent in 2014. The decrease is alarming and has to be checked.

It is so unfortunate that we are back-sliding in a sector that employs a majority of Tanzanians. Indeed, if people, especially the young, are no longer interested in tilling the land, then we have in our midst a time bomb waiting to explode anytime.