LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA: Beware the stare of the marketer!

By Sabine Barbara

Surely, the university-aged, cheerfully smiling promo lady can see from a distance that we are reluctant to put down our groceries to chat about “this summer’s fragrance”? Apparently not.

Her impeccable make-up and trendy hair are approaching. Those glossed, lilac lips must be aching from the forced smile with which she greets dishevelled, hurried shoppers whose choice of clothes should be taken as a hint that they are not the big spenders her company is hoping to entice.

Some customers spend hours in air-conditioned indoor shopping centres, perhaps hoping to fill voids in their lives with consumer items. Others, like us, consider shopping mall trips a chore and would rather watch grass grow – should we ever have too much time on our hands.

“Don’t make eye-contact,” my friend urges, “or she’ll pounce on us”, obviously more concerned about urgently eradicating the smell emanating from her 16-month-old’s pants than testing some celebrity’s “signature fragrance”.

Evidently, what works with cows, baboons and bears does not deter a marketing predator. The young lady pretends to not notice our pathetic attempts at blending into the background. She ignores our body language, which clearly signals that our visit to the temple of consumption today is not to transmit shopping rituals to the next generation.

Experienced predators pick the vulnerable prey. My friend’s eight-year-old sniffs her wrist, announcing it smells “lovely”, before anyone could politely decline. Miss University 2017 flashes the smile of the victor. She knows her employer will snag the young – eventually. Without admitting defeat, we hurry on.

“You are an advertiser’s worst nightmare,” a friend in marketing once told me. Of all the labels people hastily slapped on me over the years – prejudging, classifying, even condemning me – it is my favourite: “An advertiser’s nightmare.” Not only do I embrace the title, I wear it proudly, like a compliment.

It is only human when young girls dream of finally having money to spend on pretty outfits to feel good about themselves. Naturally, youngsters’ confidence is boosted when able to afford something special. But when whole industries focus on the concept of artificially creating new “wants”, our consumerism becomes a worry.

Some marketers’ sole reason for being is to force upon us luxury items we do not want. This is destructive to our emotional well-being, our social cohesion and of course the planet. Aggressive promotion which makes potential consumers feel inadequate if not purchasing the latest fashion, gadget or fragrance, is simply unethical and destructive to the environment.

How can we promote shopping as a “hobby” to affluent global citizens, while others struggle to acquire the bare necessities to keep themselves and their families well-fed and healthy? When purchasing unnecessary goods becomes a form of social entertainment or a source of status, it is time to reflect upon priorities.

Queuing up to exercise one’s right to participate in democratic elections makes sense. Queuing up for food or safe drinking water makes sense. Queuing up for methadone makes sense. Queuing up in the hope of a safer future in a peaceful country makes sense. Queuing up to be the first person on earth to purchase a coveted item like a new mobile phone model, when seconds later this “achievement” is rivalled by scores of others, makes no sense. What does anyone gain by being the first to rush through the doors when a department store’s sale begins?

Apparently, last week, the Sydney tech store set to be the first in the world to sell the latest model of a big mobile phone brand saw less fans camp out overnight than in previous years. Interesting.