The organisation invited members of its governing body, development partners, and a representative from government to witness and reflect on the impact of work done by CSOs it supports in the region.

The visit was never short of inspirational stories, which were also packed with vivid reminders that an informed and empowered citizenry or civil sector is the most assured way of bringing about lasting change.

Stories ranged from that of a former househelp now running an organisation spiritedly fighting for the rights of young domestic workers in Mwanza, to that of a group of people living with disabilities (PWDs) earning their inclusion in governance processes through tireless advocacy work. That sounds a lot like the kind of change we want.

We live in a world where change has become a big buzzword for political revolutions, so we often ignore its other simpler and everyday embodiments. The visit served as a reminder that change is also about addressing those constituents of poverty that are manifested in everyday nuisances.

I, therefore, left so much inspired by women in Kirumba market who had grouped up to demand better conditions in the market for themselves, including bringing an end to vulgarism in their workplace. They managed to institutionalise a penalty for foul language, which has solved their problem to a large extent.

I may have taken for granted the difficultly of working in a place where insults, most of them being gender-targeted, are hurled left, right and centre. But the visit left me with better appreciation of how the very things we normalise can be so important to the well-being of others. It serves society right when its women head to work every morning without having to leave their dignity behind the doors of their houses, in the name of earning a living.

The point I am trying to drive home is that such a nuanced dynamic is not best understood nor addressed at the national government level, hence the citizens themselves, each in their little spaces must assume the mantle of change from the lowest levels of society, upwards.

This explains why I was very inspired by work related to social accountability monitoring and public expenditure tracking undertaken by trained committees formed by your average villageman and woman. Considering the “spiral of silence” which we oft times found ourseleves in, it was mind-boggling to see men and women in some of the poorest areas in the country holding their leaders to account and making government more responsive to their demands.

There is no substitute for such an approach. Passionate as he could be, our President is not and will never be omnipresent. We often make the mistake of thinking that our hope for change lies within civil and public servants down his line of authority, while, in reality, they are the same people who have long been making a killing from our inability to play our oversight role. Poor service delivery in the lower levels of society is therefore largely a result of our own negligence and poor engagement in our local political processes.

Plenty of impressive top-down reforms are happening in the country which need to go hand in hand with bottom-up reforms. If we learnt one lesson from the Nyerere era, it should be that our overreliance on “a hero” will only serve to give us long periods of chaos once the hero is gone. We need all hands on deck, but before that, the change agenda has to be engrained in each and every one of us.

Our media too has to obsess a tad less about national news and events, and focus more on unearthing and escalating the impact being brought about by citizens in the lowest levels of society, where change actually happens.