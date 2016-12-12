Browsing before bedtime eats into your valuable snooze

By Sam Wambugu

You probably have read some video and text message warning about the negative effects of using smart devices before going to bed, or while in bed.

In sum, the messages warn that exposure to the light given off by phones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets before going to bed is dangerous to your health.

Is there any truth in these warnings?

For most people, a phone or a tablet is the last thing they see before going to bed and the first thing they see on opening their eyes from sleep.

Others interrupt their sleep to check what is going on in social media, or to read their trickling text messages.

Gone are the days when most people used to curl up in bed with a book or magazine.

Smart devices have taken over, but not without consequences.

There is growing evidence that although the smart devices have improved the quality of our lives, using them more than an hour before bed time is associated with some health problems.

The devices seem to be having an impact on how well we snooze.

A 2012 Time poll conducted with 4,700 respondents in seven countries found that younger people were more likely to say they don’t “sleep as well because I am connected to technology all the time”.

Smart phones and tablets disrupt sleep, in part, because they emit what’s known as “blue” light.

This light is picked up by special cells behind our eyeballs, and it communicates to the brain that it’s morning.

The screen light tricks the brain that its dawn-time when it’s actually time to hit the hay.

In 2013, scientists at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute asked 13 people to use electronic tablets for two hours before bed.

They found that those who used the tablets while wearing orange goggles, which filter blue light, experienced better quality sleep than those who either used the tablets without goggles on or, as a control, with blue-light goggles on.

The harm caused by blue light has been replicated over and over.

In another study, a group of Harvard researchers compared the effects of 6.5 hours of exposure to blue light, compared with similarly bright green light.

More recently, a study on Massachusetts’ fourth and seventh graders published in Pediatrics found that children who slept near a small screen and who had more screen time “were more likely to have had insufficient rest or sleep in the past week.”

Not only might the children have been tempted to grab their phones in the wee hours and re-commence their game-playing and snap-chatting, but their devices might have been sounding with alerts throughout the night.

Many studies conclude that the blue light from the screens mimics daylight and stimulates you, and you can wake up feeling tired, anxious, and depressed.

That’s why you should power down devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

There is a saying that, “what gets measured gets improved”.

In case you want to measure the quality of your sleep, paradoxically, there are some smart devices out there.

Small, portable sleep trackers, such as Fit Bit wristbands, as well as sleep-related apps, are all growing in popularity, as well.

These devices and applications can help you record how many hours of sleep you get each night, how many times you wake during the night, and more.

This week, when bedtime comes calling, turn off your smart devices and see if you enjoy some good snooze.

You may wake up energised and ready to get more out of your smart devices at work.