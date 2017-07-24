By-laws alone not enough for our cities and towns

By TheCitizen

Maintaining cleanliness is one of the biggest challenges in our cities and towns. This is absolutely essential, as, needless to say, living in a dirty environment exposes the people to all manner of health hazards.

As organised settlements, urban centres also generate a lot of litter and wastewater that must be safely disposed of. There is also a need for proper planning to ease the delivery of services.

It is in response to all these challenges that any town worth its salt needs a set of by-laws to ensure that all conform to common standards of decency and cleanliness.

It is, therefore, disappointing that while the many municipal councils around the country have enacted by-laws, they are not strictly enforced, and the consequences are usually far-reaching. Residents are left to do as they please as far as environmental hygiene is concerned.

The result of this non-compliance and indifference is urban areas that are drowning in filth, with some seeming to have formed a permanent bond with potentially fatal diseases such as cholera and malaria.

The situation is such that people now have the temerity to dump garbage by the roadside in broad daylight and empty their latrines onto streets, particularly during the rainy season.

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial capital and biggest city, is a case in point. Many areas in the sprawling metropolis of 5 million residents are an eyesore, and it is not surprising that cholera has become an almost permanent fixture in the city.

There is a need to inculcate a culture of cleanliness in the residents to appreciate why this is necessary.

Effective implementation will also depend on the cooperation between council officials and the general public.

Erect signs to curb accidents

Dar es Salaam residents yesterday woke up to the news of a tragic crash involving a daladala and a locomotive.

The collision, which took place on Saturday, killed two people in the ill-feted, bus whose driver apparently miscalculated the distance between the vehicle and the oncoming locomotive.

Temeke District Hospital confirmed that 38 other people were injured, including two who were referred to Muhimbili National Hospital for specialist treatment.

The accident at Tandika Davis Corner, where there is no level crossing sign, should be a reminder to all drivers that safety is ultimately in their own hands and that they should approach all potentially dangerous situations with caution.

Virtually everyone is accusing the daladala driver of recklessness. However, the fact that the area neither has a gate nor level crossing sign means that motorists are left to their own devices at the spot.

To avoid further accidents, the Tanzania Zambia Railways Authority (Tazara) should either put up gates or erect at all crossings in the city and beyond.