EDITORIAL: C’wealth Games: time for some accountability

Now that we’ve had a bit more time to absorb and accept the bitter disappointment of Team Tanzania’ poor show at the 21st Commonwealth Games, it’s time to demand some accountability from relevant authorities.

Yes, it’s disappointing that from four disciplines, we’ve not won even a single medal at the multi-sport event, which comes to an end today in Gold Coast, Australia. In swimming, Hilal Hilal produced his personal best timing of 26.32 seconds in the men’s 50m butterfly, but it was not enough as he did qualify for the final round.

In table tennis, boxing and athletics (middle distance), our players did not go beyond the first round.

But that’s not really the point. It’s the way in which our athletes fared that has really incensed supporters here at home.

In boxing, for instance, Haruna Mhando was easily outpointed by Indian Naman Tanwar, who won the bout by 5-0 points on Thursday. Tanzania is represented in five disciplines by a contingent of more than 20, including 16 athletes and a technical team of four coaches. We can keep telling ourselves that it will come right one day when our athletes will excel internationally. But when we just don’t see that, it’s time to find some answers and fix the problem.

The question is what has happened to the Tanzanian boxing and athletics? How did Team Tanzania, which was once the pride of the nation, become such a sad sight to watch? Where did it go wrong?

And what can we do from here onwards to lift the performance of Team Tanzania? As part of the accountability process, these are questions we have to ask ourselves.

To address this, attention must be paid to, among other things, developing domestic infrastructure and providing athletes with a proper training regimen. Furthermore, fielding such a large contingent does not seem to have worked for our country.

It would have been wiser to concentrate on a few disciplines, where its chances of medals are greater.