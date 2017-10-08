CANDID TALK : Avoiding Hussein after hitting the jackpot

By Peter Muthamia

Hussein the Uswaz wag is certainly someone no self-respecting man like me should tug along with, even for a humble drink. His idea of making money is awesome. You see, he poses as a “consultant” of some sort even though like me, he has never seen the inside of a classroom.

Since the beginning of this year when poisoned fangs of the economy started sinking deep into our wallets, things have never been the same. My plastic Chinese wallet is now useless.

Occasionally, I earn a few coins writing third-rate columns like the one you’re now reading. I do not know how Hussein gets a whiff of my money and pops up from somewhere to help me spend it. Sometimes, I imagine that he shares genetic composition with police sniffer dogs – he will always sniff out money even if I choose to hide it in the small pocket tucked in my underwear. For this reason, whenever I have money, especially money targeted for important “projects” such as school fees, house rent, payment of a hospital bill, I usually transfer it to Bisho Ntongo’s Tigo-Pesa account to prevent Hussein the wag getting a whiff of it.

That way, I can easily convince Hussein that I do not have a dime on me. I have also learnt to swear by all gods that I am as broke (I mean as poor) as a church mouse.

Since I bear no semblance to the church mice, I will, after sending the money to Bisho’s M-Pesa account, be on my knees a few hours after, begging, pleading, cajoling and throwing tantrums for her to “loan” me a few shillings out of same money I had sent her. She may or may not relent to my begging; If she does, well and good! If she declines, I take another option – like begging Mzee Shirima, owner of Shirima’s Bar and Guesthouse, to part with a few bottles on the promise that I will pay up at the end of the month. The beginning of this week, I hit a jackpot after editing a student’s dissertation. She tossed to me some token of appreciation in an envelope cleverly tucked inside a folded newspaper.

You can understand the reason for doing so. She was avoiding glaring eyes of my colleagues and the security cameras trained to every desk in the office. I’m hiding from Hussein the wag lest we binge it all.