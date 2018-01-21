CANDID TALK : How to scare Uswahilinites to death

By Peter Muthamia

In this crazy rat and roach-infested Uswaz, it becomes necessary to scare people out of their skins to rid yourself of them. When a fellow tenant becomes a pain in you-know-where, because he plays music at the highest decibels in wee hours, or does not contribute money for water or electricity, or if the guy has been open-mouthed gawping at my one-and-only Bisho Ntongo, it becomes my ordained duty to get rid of him or her as fast as possible. To succeed, I have weighing options devise ways to make him or her pack up and shift to another Uswaz.

As it is, Uswahilinites are never afraid of muggers, rats, roaches or speeding contraptions called bodabodas meaning that in order to scare them out of their pants, I have to be very innovative. I have been very determined to kick out Hussein the Uswaz wag for gawping at my daughter Jenny. I know that Uswahilinites cringe at the thought of ever being whisked to the Uswaz Police Post to cool their feet but we are never afraid of “cooking” our livers with potent drinks that can knock down a dinosaur at Mama Mwakilambo’s shack. Put otherwise, we, in Uswaz, are only afraid things that are diabolical - the likes of Mzee Kaniki Kombo, who calls himself the professor of witchcraft.