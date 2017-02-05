CANDID TALK : We have been kicked out of Mzee Shirima’s joint

By Peter Muthamia

Since the economic downturn in this god-forsaken Uswaz, things have not been so good. I quit blaming everybody and resigned myself into accepting whatever fate brings my way, including a very thirsty throat.

You know what, the trio that makes Mzee Shirima’s devil’s culinary delight alias ‘kitimoto’ (or pork if you want) and beer drinking joint the liveliest hole in entire Uswaz has been banished over unpaid beer bills.

Winchinslauss Rwegoshora (PhD, MA, BA), Hussein the Uswaz wag and I, the Uswahilinite, the true stakeholders, have been sternly instructed never to set our jigger-chewed feet into that place for as long as we live. Indeed if any of us tries as much as to show our faces a kilometer from the place, Mzee Shirima will personally see to it that the brutal guard smashes our teeth for us. The guard is always armed with the biggest rungu (truncheons) I have ever seen will, like hungry dogs be unleashed upon us to open our stubborn skulls.

The once friendly Mzee Shirima has undergone complete metamorphosis just like ominous insects do. He cannot stomach the sight of debt defaulters. His once friendly barmaids, Tatu and Sophia have also turned as cold as the rocks in river Ruaha - and with a good reason. All the time we have been stuffing ourselves with kitimoto and sloshing ourselves with beer, we have been paying a dime, with promises to pay later. The year started off on a bad footing that the three of us cannot afford to clear the money owed to Mzee Shirima.

I alone owe the poor old man several ‘lakis’, while the others owe him even much more than that. The good news however is that if the owner of one throat-wetting joint bars you from sloshing yourself in his shack, you can always start another camp elsewhere. The only real snug in this Uswaz is that every barmaid knows the other and soon, the grapevine will soon be awash with news that we have shifted base because of unpaid beer bills.