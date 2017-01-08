CROSS ROADS : Mr Nchemba, time to end drug trade in Tanzania

By Saumu Jumanne

Illegal drug trade, where Tanzania is used as a route, trade and consumption hub, is to me a national security threat that puts into danger our nationhood. If a huge number of our youths become addicted to hard drugs, it is a sure path to self destruction not only at family level, but also at the national level.

For history students, by 1793, China had advanced development and sophisticated culture. When the British in 1825, introduced opium and the Chinese became addicted to the drug, it was the beginning of the end of the great empire. At one time, 70 million Chinese were addicted to the hard drugs! After Mao Tse-tung took power in 1949, he fought and succeeded to end drug addiction. China went from 70 million drug addicts to zero within three years. What a great achievement! No wonder in modern China drug traffickers end up jailed for life or hanged.

The 2016 World Drug Report notes that “there is clearly much work to be done to tackle the many evolving and emerging challenges posed by drugs.” In the dear motherland, methinks, action needs to be taken urgently; else, our future is bleak.

Shortly after Mr Mwigulu Nchemba was sworn in as the minister for Home Affairs, about six months ago, he declared war against drug kingpins. He vowed to deal ruthlessly with the big dealers.

Recently, he visited the mother of music maestro Rashid Makwilo a.k.a Chidi Benz.The star is suffering severe drug addiction. In the recent past, many stories of Tanzanians stars who are now allegedly drug addicts emerged.

Could this be just a tip of the iceberg? How many unknown youths are using drugs in the nation? In 2011, the Drug Control Commission (DCC) estimated the number drug addicts to be about half a million nationwide. I was not able to trace (online) any subsequent report from the commission after 2011. My guess is as good as yours that if the media stories are true, then there has been a rise of number of drug addicts.

DCC and anti-narcotics unit at the police force are supposed to help eradicate the problem of illicit drugs, among other duties. Where are our youths getting the drugs from? Why can’t the government cut off illegal drugs supplies?

A paper published last year titled “Adolescents and Drug Abuse in Tanzania: History and Evolution” by Kambuga Yusuph and Ion Negret, clearly states that “young people are easily pooled into drug because of persuasive deals from drug barons who commission them to sell drugs on behalf as petty dealers.” Its conclusion is that “Tanzania is a major route of drug traffickers, which has also turned to be a major consumer of illicit drugs in East Africa.”

The authors present a very frightening scenario. They note that the number of addicts is growing fast. Illegal drugs are being used by primary and secondary school students. According to the research “5 to 12 per cent of the school adolescents interviewed were reported to be involved in drug abuse including those taken through injecting themselves.”

The philosophy of drug kingpins is simple, make money at the expense of lives of others. The more Tanzanians are addicted, the more our country loses manpower.

The more our people become dependants on illegal drugs, the more we make rich the countries where those drugs originate from and the kingpins. We should wake up as a nation.

We should not watch our children and youths lives go to waste, to make a few people rich. Urgent measures and strategies are needed to end drug addiction. This needs joint effort of the masses and leaders so that we can curb illegal drug production, sale and use.