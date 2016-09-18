CROSS ROADS : National disaster preparedness wanting

By Saumu Jumanne

A document by the Prime Minister’s Office issued in March, 2012 called Tanzania Emergency Preparedness Response Plan (TEPRP) states very clearly that “Tanzania Mainland is exposed to many hazards including floods, drought, cyclones, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and earthquakes, all of which have the potential of disrupting the community in terms social and economic services, ecological, environmental and health.”

Experts may know which areas are prone to what kind of hazard/disaster, and thus prepare for emergencies accordingly. Since some disasters strike without notice, how we respond as a nation in mitigating and helping those affected matters a lot.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck northwest Tanzania on Saturday, September 10 in Kagera Region. It killed at least 17 people, and injured more than 250 people leaving many others homeless. One would have wished for very fast response in helping out those affected.

Up to three days later many people were reported sleeping outside, and they had not received any help from the government -- a tragedy within a tragedy! I can imagine the helplessness the people felt. All were afraid to sleep in their houses. Children were afraid to go to school.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa hosted a fund raising event in which over Sh1.4 billion was raised to help those affected. Also the regional commissioner opened a bank account for the public to use in case anyone wants to help the victims. These are very good initiatives. But should there not have been in place funds for such activities - emergency fund?

My bone of contention is the low speed it took the government to start offering help. It was an emergency and so the victims needed urgent help in the form of food, water, tents, medicine and blankets within hours after the disaster.

What happened to the Disaster Management Act, 2015 that was assented to on May 11, 2015 by former President Jakaya Kikwete? The law offers guidance in disaster risk management, governance and recovery. Accordingly, it provides a comprehensive legal framework for disaster risk management and provides the basis for the creation of Disaster Management Agency, disaster risk management and the National Disaster Management Plan, coordination mechanism for disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery, establishment and management of Disaster Management Fund and other related matters.

The law was made because of past experiences whereby response during natural or man-made disasters was most of the time wanting.

I think if this law had been fully operational, we could have seen improved coordination of responses in the wake of the earthquake. As noted at the beginning of this column, the government KNOWs the kind of disasters we are prone to as a nation. So this begs the question, then why are the members of public not being educated about what to do when such disasters strike?

The government should be educating the public on mitigation measure or preparedness (before, during and after the disaster happen) on a continuous basis rather than after disaster strikes.

The late Nelson Mandela has wise words on how we should bring up desired changes in our communities. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Another renowned American Politician, Brad Henry at different times also noted that: “…..an educated workforce is the foundation of every community…” Yes, education is the key but timing matters a lot.

Three days after the disaster happened in Bukoba, the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST), which is the government agency, explained what the community should do before, during and after the earthquake. If they had that knowledge beforehand maybe some lives could have been saved!

We must learn from our mistakes. There is this saying that roughly goes: Committing a mistake isn’t a problem, but it becomes one when it is repeated.

The life of every Tanzanian is valuable in ways that cannot be compared to anything else. So, it is the responsibility of each and everyone of us to protect it, no matter the cost.

Politics should be put aside in matters of this magnitude. Politicians’ role should be uniting all the people towards finding long lasting solutions to our problems. United we can overcome all the challenges, including natural disasters.