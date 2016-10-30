CROSSROADS : Corruption is deadly, let’s eliminate it!

By Saumu Jumanne

Think of a person who is rushed to hospital for a serious sickness. The hospital staff refuses to admit this patient who is in urgent need of medical attention. They want his relatives to give a bribe first. They don’t care whether they’re playing with that person’s life or not.

In another incident, a police officer takes a bribe from a drunk driver, and allows him to continue driving. Later, the vehicle is involved in accident that kills a number of people.

These are just examples of how people can be killed due to corruption. This is not fiction; it happens a lot in the real world, and even in our own motherland.

Recently, the Minister of State in the President’s Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Angela Kairuki, told a parliamentary committee that local governments ranked top on the list of bribery cases, accounting for about 44 per cent of frauds issues under investigations. Well, methinks it’s time to our nation undertakes soul searching.

Local authorities are the closest executive unit to the masses in provision of vital services including health and education. These authorities are supposed to know better the needs of the people, their challenges and their aspirations.

Information from PORALG’s website, www.tamisemi.go.tz, states clearly that “local governments are the level of government that are closest to the people and therefore responsible for serving the political and material needs of people and communities at a specific local area.” They have political and economic purposes which includes provision of basic services.

It’s sad that these authorities that are supposed to be closest to the people could be mired in corruption. People have to cough bribes to access basic services. The other form of bribery is where individuals will bribe, so as not to pay taxes, rates, and the local government officials charged with revenue collection smiles all the way to their pockets as the nation suffers.

In an interview published by worldpoliticsreview.com, activist Semkae Kilonzo describes corruption as endemic across Tanzania and says its impact is most felt at the local level. How? Delivery of basic social services like health care, water and education becomes wanting.

Is it so hard to fight corruption? According to Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara (Chadema) the police are supposed to investigate and arrest corruption cases. Yet at times they are also accused of corruption.

Afrobarometer Dispatch No. 48 produced last year by Repoa notes that “the extent of corruption is perceived to be greatest among the police, tax officials, and judges and magistrates.” Now the big question is, who will police the police, and who will judge the judges?

There are a number of institutions in place to help the country rid of corruption and the most visible one is Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau. We have the anti-corruption court set to start operations soon. Will this end corruption? Time will tell.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has been candid that “he will kill corruption before it kills Nigeria”. President John Magufuli has also shown the political will to deal with the vice. I pray he succeeds.

In 2014, BBC published a story about a report by the anti-poverty organisation One. The report blamed corruption for 3.6 million deaths every year in low income countries.

Reading this has made me to wonder, how many deaths does corruption cause in Tanzania? It would be a heart renting report I guess, if the study was to take place.

Back to local government, if we are to eliminate corruption, it would spur more development. People will know all they have to do is to work hard, be creative, and no one will ever ask them for a bribe.