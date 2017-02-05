Call for protection of constitutional tenets

By Citizen

Tanzanians have crossed the Rubicon. Theirs is a democracy. It is enshrined in the Constitution of 1977 as amended to 2005. So, the die is cast.

To ensure equality before the law, Article 13(6)(a) of the Constitution stipulates that when the rights and duties of any person are being determined by the court or any other agency, that person shall be entitled to a fair hearing and to the right of appeal or other legal remedy against the decision of the court or of the other agency concerned.

Subarticle 6(b) states that no person charged with a criminal offence shall be treated as guilty of the offence until proved guilty of that offence.

Article 63(2) states that the Parliament shall be the principal organ of the United Republic, which shall have the authority on behalf of the people to oversee and advise the government and all its organs in the discharge of their respective responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.

So, when President John Magufuli on Friday fired a broadside at the Judiciary and police on Law Day for unnecessary delays in cases, when even the evidence, the audience was spellbound.

The President cited an incident, when a person is caught red-handed with elephant tusks, yet investigations have to be conducted instead of prosecuting the person, sentencing him or her summarily to a jail term and whoever shows up to defend him or her should also be imprisoned.

Find lasting solution to delayed case hearings

He also lashed out at the Tanganyika Law Society, saying its members were politically biased instead of being impartial to serve the nation righteously.

While acknowledging the President’s possible frustration in slow case investigations and case delays, lasting solutions for such challenges should be found.

However, the Executive should not appear to ride roughshod over other sacrosanct pillars of State: the Judiciary and Legislature.

The danger is that law enforcers can construe such statements by the President as directives, act arbitrarily and jeopardise judicial independence with adverse implications for the administration of justice and the rule of law.

A few months ago, when the President warned motorists passing on Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit roads that they risked having their vehicle tyres removed, the traffic police zealously implemented the order.

As former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi cautioned during the launch of Law Week on January 28, it is vital to let the Judiciary dispense justice without interference.

The public is unnerved that people may be jailed on trumped up charges.

Some lawyers feel such statements are too intrusive into the Judiciary and could easily be translated as directives to weaken legal institutions.