Cashew nuts doing fine, but more must be done

By Citizen

Cashew nut farmers are rejoicing that their crop is trading at an unprecedentedly good price of over Sh3,500 per kilogramme. During the 2015 harvest season, it commanded between Sh1,800 and Sh2,800 per kilogramme.

Farmers say the good price is a result of a change in the way cashew nuts are marketed today, for the crop is now sold at an auction that allows buyers to compete, sending prices up.

Furthermore, Vietnamese traders who are participating in the auctions have triggered a healthy competition, while the government is said to have reduced several unnecessary taxes for both farmers and buyers.

The price increase should be applauded for it is now encouraging more people to take up cashew farming. However, there is going to be problems with sustaining the price gains, given that Tanzania exports shell cashew nuts.

We are of the view that cashew nuts have more economic potential than what they offer now. This calls for measures that will add value to the crop.

If cashew nuts would be processed before they are exported, they would attract better prices and create jobs for Tanzanians at the processing plants.

A cashew nut is covered by a shell that contains juice which can be used in manufacturing brake and clutch linings as well as pesticides.

Exporting raw cashew nuts is like exporting job opportunities which Tanzania badly needs. It is high time the government collaborated with the private sector to come up with a strategy to establish cashew nut processing plants at different levels.

That way, Tanzania will be in a position to reap more benefits from this crop, ranging from better prices for the farmers to job opportunities for the youth.

This country boasts perhaps the best cashew nuts in the world, which means our farmers should be earning more than they are doing presently.

Let’s make Dar, Coast greener

It was reported yesterday that the government loses more than Sh50 billion in revenue annually from forests in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions due to human factors.

The main ones are clearing of forests for new settlements and farming and illegal logging. The latter is perpetuated by high demand for timber and charcoal.

If this is not averted, many parts of these regions are going to turn into deserts in 30 years. This is a according to an evaluation report released on Tuesday at a conservation stakeholders’ meeting held in the city.

The above human factors aggravate global warming, which is responsible for melting of polar glaciers, sea rise and heat waves. All these have adverse effects on ecosystems.

We are often reminded by environmentalists, whose efforts we staunchly support, to be friendly to our environment for the benefit of present and future generations. Yet, as far as environmental degradation is concerned, we are sowing the seeds of our own destruction.