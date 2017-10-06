EDITORIAL: Chadema, police should address lack of trust

It has been a month since the attempt on the life of Singida East MP Tundu Lissu. Yet it seems very little progress has been made in hunting down the culprits, or at least in finding a clue on those behind the September 7 shooting. Instead, it has been a dramatic four weeks of squabbling, speculation, accusations and counter-accusations featuring law enforcement agencies, the government and opposition. Meanwhile, the legislator’s family is waiting for answers; the nation too, wants to know who wanted one of the country’s most gifted lawyers of our time dead.

The latest senior official to speak on the attempted murder and on the progress made in investigations is the Inspector General of Police, Mr Simon Sirro. But the information he revealed to reporters in Mtwara Region on Wednesday is a far cry from what the nation would have wanted to hear, especially considering the fact that this is a high profile case – and that a month has elapsed since the attempt on the MP’s life in broad daylight.

IGP Sirro said that some suspects had already been questioned and released. But he fell short of revealing that nothing much has been discovered in their efforts because the person believed to be critical to the investigations has not yet made himself available to the authorities. The legislator’s driver, Mr Simon Mohamed Bakari, is considered a person of interest in the investigation, but the opposition Chadema says because of the traumatic experience he went through, he is still undergoing psychological treatment in Nairobi, Kenya.

Apparently, there are trust issues between the two sides. Chadema believes the police cannot conduct a thorough investigation. It has been the same issue with investigations into the disappearance of Chadema policy and research analyst Ben Saanane. This lack of trust between the opposition and the police force is a stumbling block – and it should be addressed.

Justice delayed is justice denied – so goes the old adage.

JPM backlash justified

The strong reaction that followed President John Magufuli’s address to the annual general meeting of the Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania should not be taken for granted, especially by those whose job it is to advise the Head of State on public relations.

The man of principle that President Magufuli is known to be, it took many by surprise that he could publicly shift positions with regards to the issue of academic qualifications by declaring that he cared less as long as one performed his duties well.

He was, apparently, defending Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, who is being accused of forging academic certificates. Not only that.The Trade Union Congress of Tanzania also noted that the President publicly shifted goal posts on salaries.

He was quoted saying he was not elected to increase salaries, but serve the poor. To those who may have been closely following the President’s speeches, these statements may be taken as a slip of the tongue.