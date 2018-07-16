Change tack on breath tests

About a decade ago the Police Force took the right step of carrying out alcohol breath tests on drivers of long-distance buses. However, these tests have since become too predictable, and this raises questions about their effectiveness.

Drivers are usually tested in the morning before they leave terminuses. This makes it easy for drivers who spent the previous night drinking to evade these tests by simply letting someone else drive the bus out of the terminal.

Breath tests should be conducted randomly at police checkpoints along major roads if the Police Force is genuinely intent on fighting drunkenness among bus drivers. As things stand, drivers know exactly where and when they will be tested.

Random tests should be carried out in all major towns and on the highways for the exercise to have the desired impact. Drivers found to be driving while drunk should be made to face the full force of the law. Only a zero-tolerance approach with regard to drink driving is good enough.