By Fred Kafeero

Climate change is a reality that challenges our ability to feed a rapidly growing world population and threatens the livelihoods of millions of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world.

Thus on the occasion of celebrating the World Food Day (WFD) which is celebrated on October 16 every year, I would like to share with you some thoughts on the impacts of the global phenomenon of climate change and the need for food and agriculture to change and adapt to ensure food and nutrition security for current and future generations.

It is all too apparent today that climate and weather patterns are becoming less predictable thereby undermining the ability of farmers to plan food production activities.

Agriculture also faces the added challenge of global warming, which is evidenced by shrinking lakes and water bodies, receding ice coverage in the Arctic and Antarctic circles, receding snow coverage on mountains, including the majestic Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, and the relentless southwards march of the Sahara Desert.

The increasing competition for diminishing natural resources such as water, agriculture and grazing land also often result in social unrest and violence.

This is why this year FAO has chosen “Climate is changing – food and Agriculture must too”

as the theme for World Food Day celebrated on 16 October 2016. The theme highlights how food and agriculture need to adapt to climate change in order to feed a growing global population in a sustainable way.

It also resonates with the crucial time in which it will be observed, just before the next UN Climate Change Conference, COP 22, from November 7-18, 2016 in Marrakech, Morocco. Climate change is also an integral part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the set of 17 global goals that countries have adopted to end poverty and hunger, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

As climate change evolves, the way food is produced must adapt too. No other sector is more sensitive to climate change than agriculture. The world’s most vulnerable people produce most of the planet’s food: family farmers, pastoralists, fisher folk and community foresters.

They contribute little to greenhouse gases (GHGs) and yet they are the first to suffer from natural and manmade disasters, which are exacerbated by climate change and increasing in frequency and intensity.

Strengthening the resilience of Livelihoods to impacts of climate change is a major focus of the UN in Tanzania, through its approach of Delivering as One. In this regard, positive response was provided to the country when it experienced widespread El Nino induced flooding from November 2015 to March 2016.

FAO on its part, responded by supporting poor smallholder farmers whose agriculture livelihoods were challenged - crops destroyed, animals killed, agriculture and pasture land destroyed and agriculture tools lost.

FAO provided much-needed agriculture inputs, seeds, hand tools and restocking of livestock to 11,500 vulnerable households in Morogoro, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Mara and Arusha Regions. These gave them a head-start to rapidly resume agriculture activities.

We are acutely aware that more needs to be done in the medium and long terms to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to strengthen adaptive capacities of farmers, livestock keepers, fisher folk and others. This is why FAO is supporting the government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar in a number of interventions.

Key among these is the support for implementation of the government’s Agriculture Climate Resilience Plan (ACRP); developing, disseminating the Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) Guidelines and will work with national and local government authorities to promote the uptake of CSA practices; supporting community based environmental interventions such as the protection of the Chaani water catchment area in Zanzibar. We can adapt agriculture to the effects of climate change in a number of ways, including improving sustainable natural resource management for example by avoiding deforestation and overfishing, improve soil fertility, enhance forest ecosystem services, promoting integrated water management.

These are positive steps to prevent and/or prepare for climate-related shocks and to create climate resilient agriculture, livestock rearing, fisheries and aquaculture.

Lastly, climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction are at the core of FAO’s work, which targets the livelihoods of rural populations, with the aim of increasing their resilience to risks, threats and crises.

In addition to increasing food security, adaptation practices can also mitigate climate change by reducing emissions from agriculture, livestock farming, fisheries or forestry. FAO has an important role to play in supporting countries and in making sure that links are made between food security, agriculture and climate change.