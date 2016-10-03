Clinton wasted opportunity to thump Trump at debate

By Tom Wolf

With the proportion of “undecided” potential voters being nearly double what it was at the same point going in to the last US presidential election in 2012, with two “third party” candidates still attracting substantial poll numbers, and with Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton nearly tied in about ten “swing” states which shall determine the outcome of the election on November 8 (though with Americans abroad like me beginning to mark their ‘absentee ballots’ now), there was unprecedented interest in the first of three scheduled debates that took place on Monday night (4am East Africa time). I had no option, therefore, but to wake myself and watch the ‘real thing’ rather than the video after the fact.

There is wide agreement, in terms of both polls and commentators, that aside from Trump’s strong beginning in their 90-minute verbal contest, Clinton walked away the winner. However, there were certain aspects of it that especially struck me, most of which I think represented lost opportunities for Clinton.

The first was her failure to directly address the supporters of her party Democratic nomination challenger, Senator Bernie Sanders. Polls have shown that about one-third of them remain unwilling to back her as of last month, one of the main reasons why her overall lead in the polls has been so thin.

Clearly the best moment to have done this was when Trump was scoring early points on the still-feeble economic recovery following the 2008 financial crisis that triggered the huge bailout-rescues to major banks and investment corporations, and the suffering of the wage-stagnant middle class. For example, she could have reminded viewers/voters that “Even without such a strong, and gallant, challenge from my Democratic colleague Bernie Sanders, I know how hard many Americans were hit by that Republican-driven crisis, and how much more work there is to do to overcome it”, or words to that effect.

Second, and closely related, neither candidate mentioned their political party! (Indeed, I wonder if this is first time in US presidential debate history that this was the case.) For Trump, given his ‘outsider’ status and who, according to some, has taken the Republican Party ‘hostage’ (with many of its established Leading Lights – including the Bush family and its last presidential candidate, former governor Mitt Romney, refusing to back him), his silence was less surprising.

But not so for Clinton. For example, regarding the widely-acknowledged lethargic economic recovery, she could have turned her guns on the Republicans for having made the blocking of almost every Obama legislative initiative its raison d’etre. (Recall that his highly contentious ‘Obama-care” medical insurance program was enacted – and just barely – during his first two years, when the Democrats controlled both Houses of Congress.) And there were many other instances where she could have reminded the more than 80 million American viewers that “no matter how much you support my/our party’s policies, unless you give me Democratic majorities in the House and Senate I’ll suffer many of the same frustrations that have tied President Obama’s hands, which are largely responsible for Trump’s capture of the Republican Party.” Indeed, such a rationale might even help to pry off some of Trump’s support, since this would be a way of simultaneously explaining his rise and empathising with those who have flocked to him on mainly economic grounds.

The third and perhaps most striking aspect of the debate was tied to Moderator Lester Holt’s final question: “If you lose, will you accept the results?” Indeed, for a moment I thought I was in Kenya before the last election, or more recently, in Zanzibar, Zambia, or Gabon! Can there be doubts about the integrity, and thus legitimacy, of such a basic institution in a democracy that is over 200 years old? Presumably, the origin of this question was Trump’s warning at a rally in North Carolina early last month (prior to Clinton’s dip in the polls) that “the election might be rigged!”

Here, Clinton could have pounced in the following terms (since the question was put to her first): “Mr. Holt, it is a sad day in the history of our country that such a question is being asked. And everyone knows why you have asked it: Because ‘Donald’ had the audacity to question the integrity of our democracy at a recent rally. Does he actually think elections can be stolen in 21st century America? I know he has never subjected himself to the electorate in pursuit of public office, but this simply reveals how misguided he is about our most basic institutions. Indeed, such wanton accusations should help us understand just why so many Republicans have disowned him. So while I feel obliged to answer the question and say, of course, I shall accept the results, and I expect him to do the same, I sincerely hope there will never be a need for you or anyone else to ever have to ask this question again. And I say this recognizing that some of those on the Republican side have sought to impose barriers to voter registration, to gerrymander congressional districts, and to engage in other tactics at the state level that violate the basic notions of a ‘level electoral playing-field’. But these are matters that we shall attempt to sort through the democratic process, not by questioning its legitimacy.”