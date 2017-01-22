Concern as bacteria increasingly become resistant to antibiotics

By Rachel Nandelenga

As a mother, I have, on many occasions woken up in the middle of the night to find that my child has a terrible cough, a high temperature, or a running stomach and possibly vomiting.

It is a common practice for me to reach out for my “home pharmacy” and self-dispense paracetamol, cold cap and/or antibiotic syrups or tablets to the child. If the child’s condition does not improve, I normally self-dispense, even stronger medication. It is only if the temperature, pain and uneasiness return or persist that I decide to seek professional help at a health facility.

As routine, health workers take a temperature reading, weigh the child, and send you to the laboratory. On receipt of the laboratory results, the doctor most likely declares that there is nothing significant seen, or that the child has a malaria or a bacterial infections (don’t ask them which bacteria, lest they get annoyed with you). If not, they are likely to say it is a viral infections (not known).

Only a few health workers would prescribe a painkiller and ask you to monitor the child a little longer if the laboratory results are inconclusive. Majority will go ahead to prescribe a cocktail of antimalarials, antibiotics and painkillers.

What they never tell you is the danger of administering medication without a conclusive diagnosis, especially in children In fact, when the child does not recover, another trip to the health facility means you will be given even stronger medication. If one is lucky and the child improves, it does not take long before a school going sibling introduces to the house another strain of infection that normally starts with a flu and ends with a bad chest infection. Then you start the cycle of treatment all over again.

Personally, I have gained experience, and carefully take note of the medications that the doctor gives, what works and what doesn’t work. I now have a well-stocked pharmacy at home with all these medications.

It sounds convenient until you learn of the dangers of this practice. The more you use these antibiotics, the more the organisms within the home and the environment around you get used and the less they become effective in future. Secondly, the alternative medicines are more expensive and sometimes have bad side effects or may not be easily available at all.

This is the unknown danger is that the multiple times the child in a home or a community uses antibiotics, the more the organisms get used to those antibiotics and thus create a pool of only resistant organisms that are able to survive that constant use.

The situation is not helped that there is no pharmacy in Uganda where you will go and anybody refuses to sell to you antibiotics. This is besides the fact that antibiotics are restricted drugs and are only supposed to be given with a prescription from a qualified health professional.

While this is the scenario for an urban elite mother, the situation for a village mother is completely different. Theirs is a situation of sharing resources. When two children are sick, they will share whatever few capsules the mother was able to get from the local drug store. This is complimented with a few herbal concoctions.

This means the organisms are getting exposed to an under-dose that can’t kill them and instead encourages them to get used and survive and resist even higher doses in future. For many rural drug stores, the mother will only be asked what they want and for how much; the full dosage is not the issue. So the mother picks a few tablets and if the situation improves, they are okay, if it gets worse, they go for a few more tablets until the situation is completely irreversible with same medicines, and sometimes may end in the worst case scenario (death).

With this kind of situation going uncontrolled, what will happen is quite obvious: the population will only be living with only resistant organisms. And therefore, the general population will be faced with more untreatable infections.

This is the reason that the issue of antimicrobial resistance has attracted global attention and hopefully this will create more awareness among the public, the health professionals and policy makers and trigger collective actions that may retard the development of resistance and give more alternatives to the population.