Corruption war must be backed by political will

By Citizen

We would like to commend the government plans to toughen the anti-corruption law as a way to plug loopholes that have hampered waging of an effective fight against the vice. It is commendable move, for the idea behind the intended review is to get rid of the weaknesses that rendered the current anti-graft law insufficient.

We believe the review will enable the government to update the law and make it compatible with the current situation and needs.

There are presently many laws that should undergo review, and it is our expectation that they too will be covered.

The government, however, need to be aware that whatever reinforcement is introduced in the law, it can only be effective when other dimensions are taken into consideration.

In addition to a good law, another factor— especially when it comes to fighting high level corruption—is political will. When political will is lacking, even a good law meant to fight the evil won’t work. Indeed, you may have a weak law but if those in power have genuine determination to clean up the country, there will be success.

We have seen a good example of that with the coming of the fifth phase government. We have been witness to numerous successful crackdowns, notably at the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA). Using the same old laws, the current government has been able, not only to unearth corruption syndicates, but to uproot them altogether.

Because the top leadership indicated it would not tolerate corruption, today, it is entrenched within the government system that anyone who engages in corruption rendered himself/herself an endangered species. What we are saying here is this: as the government moves to amend the anti-corruption law, it must demonstrate the courage and the determination to fight and win the war.

PURSUE FOOD SUFFICIENCY

It is now official—parts of our country may have to contend with famine in the next few months. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency has cited Dodoma and Singida regions as the most likely candidates.

Meanwhile, Chalinze District Council has asked the government to send at least 4,000 tonnes of food as residents there are already faced with serious food shortage.

We should have seen the writing on the wall— delayed rains, crop failure and misuse of food that follows bumper harvests! And, strangely, no one seems keen on discussing agriculture.

There is also ample evidence that manpower that usually engages in agriculture is declining, with more and more youth shifting to urban areas to engage in petty trading and bodaboda riding.

Meanwhile, not much is being done to expand irrigation farming. This means, our agriculture remains one that depends more on rain—which is getting less and erratic. It is therefore no wonder famine looming in various parts of our country. It is time the government sprung to action to avert a catastrophe.

Extension officers must remain in the field and push for drought-resistant crops and those that take a short time to mature.