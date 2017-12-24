CANDID TALK: Covering the birth of Christ some 2000 years ago

Folks, it will be Christmas tomorrow when we commemorate the birth of Jesus, the Nazarene. How would it have been had I, the poor son of Uswaz, been a scribe under Rabbi Simeon Ben Shlommo writing for The Jerusalem Chronicles?

Here is the coverage of the birth of the Nazarene in a cowshed on the outskirts of Bethlehem. Mr Shlommo would assign me to cover the story--a real scoop for centuries to come. I would be assigned the task because in my madness, it is well known that I would not skip any details.

I would land in Bethlehem on the back of an panting donkey. What I would find when I got there would be a meek-looking woman identified as Maryam Yosheph, Joseph Ben Guerdon the husband, and a baby boy lying in the manger, cooing and sucking at his fingers.

Sheep, cows, goats and other livestock would be staring at the baby sheepishly, sensing that something rather unusual has just happened. Within the vicinity, there would be some three blokes identified as Maggis with their presents for the new born king. They would insist that they were led by a lone star. Here is the published story:

Virgin birth baffles scholars

By Ishmael Bar Levi

Jerusalem. The virgin birth of baby boy Yehashua Bar Yosheph by one Maryam Yosheph in Bethlehem is likely to change the way people perceive things in this part of the country with the Temple Council casting aspersions to it. According to the midwife who assisted in the birth, a poor couple having nowhere else to lay their heads since all the guest-houses were all occupied due to an on-going census, opted for a cowshed as the maternity ward.

Prof Levi Shlommo, a gynaecologist from University of Yerushalayim says it is impossible for a virgin birth to occur unless through Caesarian Section. Medics have however confirmed that Maryam is indeed a virgin.