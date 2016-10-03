Cut fixation with varsity degrees ,pursue job skills

By Citizen

Salaried jobs are getting extremely scarce, even as the country witnesses a huge growth in the number of colleges and universities that purport to prepare youth for the future.

Currently, the country boasts 26 universities and 15 university colleges that release at least 10,000 degree holders into the job market annually. Meanwhile, the government has effectively suspended recruitment pending the completion of a physical audit aimed at weeding ghost workers in the civil service.

It must be clear to all that even the completion of audit won’t translate into massive absorption of the thousands of our young who have graduated from training institutions.

This means, the salvation of our youth lies in getting training that prepare them for self-employment. And how does that happen, especially when it comes to university leavers who have traditionally believed that office jobs should be awaiting them upon their acquisition the “all-important” degree?

It is now necessary for our training institutions to conduct courses in ways that enables learners to accept the fact the likelihood of landing a job are few. The focus must be on self-employment.

Present realities should reawaken the young that it isn’t good enough to seek academic certificates that are only suitable for office jobs. They need to know that there is only income earning guarantee for those who graduate with skills to operate as a doers—on their own. This explains why vocational training colleges are getting increasingly important in today’s Tanzania.

One who finishes college equipped with skills, even at the certificate level, is better placed to earn a living without the benefit of a salaried job than an honours graduate who can only bank on a job in some government or private company office.

There is therefore a need to contain our obsession for higher learning credentials for their own sake, or the belief that jobs for the “learned” are guaranteed.

TAP INMATES’ POTENTIAL FULLY

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr John Minja, swiftly responded in the affirmative, to last Friday’s order of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President John Magufuli, that inmates of Karagwe Prison in Kagera Region, must be mobilised to rebuild their earthquake-damaged residential quarters.

It is natural for officers of the disciplined forces to execute orders given by their superiors. Defiance, a mark of indiscipline, would invite severe sanctions. Speaking at the climax of military exercises in Bagamoyo, Coast Region, the President said the prisoners’ involvement would reflect partial punishment for their crimes.

Some quarters may invoke human rights sentimentalism, and charge that, earthquake aftermath sufferers should not be classified. We don’t wish to be embroiled in the ‘ifs’ and ‘why’ of the issue.

We believe, though, that, the thrust of Dr Magufuli’s remarks, maximum utilisation of prisoners’ manpower, deserves critical reflection. Granted, prisoners are not a wholly idling, pampered lot. In some cases, indeed, such as exemplary craftsmanship displayed at the Prisons Department pavilion during Dar es Salaam International Trade Fairs, prisoners are role models or trend setters.