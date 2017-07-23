Cut remittance cost to 3pc to increase forex

By TheCitizen

Over taxation has been a perennial concern in Tanzania and high costs have simply been passed on to customers to burden them.

Such a way of doing things unmindful of whether the price elasticity of demand for a good or service is relatively inelastic is economically flawed because it scares customers, worse when the product is a nonessential.

Value-added tax on financial services has been thorny and undermines efforts of deepening inclusive financing.

That is unhealthy as obsession with revenue collection has taken precedence over everything else.

A recent report by London-based consultancy organisation Developing Markets Associates has established that sending money to Tanzania is the most expensive in Eastern and Southern Africa. Experts wonder why the government is treating the industry like the extractive industry.

An analysis presented at GSMA Mobile 360-Africa Conference early this month in Dar es Salaam shows that the average transaction cost of remitting £120 from the UK to Tanzania was 14 per cent, the highest in the region.

In other countries in the region such as Ethiopia the rate is 13 per cent, Zambia (13), Rwanda (13), Mozambique (12) and Uganda (9). At seven per cent, Kenya and Zimbabwe have the lowest cost.

The event, hosted by GSMA, who represent 800 mobile network operators across the world, was set to show evidence as to why Tanzania has the highest cost of sending money from the Diaspora.

More than £44 million is sent each year by more than 38,500 Tanzanians living in the UK, but the remittance cost is twice as much as sending to Kenya or Zimbabwe.

Tanzania received paltry $390m remittances in 2015

World Bank figures show that in 2015, Tanzania received only $390 million in remittances. This was a far cry from Kenya’s $1.54 billion and Uganda’s $1.1 billion.

Nigeria ($19 billion), Ghana ($2 billion), Senegal ($2 billion), Kenya ($1.7 billion), Uganda ($1.1 billion), Mali ($0.8 billion), South Africa ($0.7 billion), Liberia (0.6 billion), Ethiopia ($0.6 billion) and Madagascar ($0.4 billion).

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development recognises the positive contribution of migrants and diaspora, among others, via remittances. The Addis Ababa Action Agenda, which sets out the targets for how to finance the new development programme, has included a specific target on reducing the transaction cost of remittances by 2030, to 3 per cent during a summit held in July 2015.

Thirteen years away, it is doubtful whether Tanzania will drastically cut the remittance cost to meet that target.

The analysis shows that the average cost of sending money to Africa is almost 10 per cent, compared to the global average of just over seven per cent.

Experts have stated that real challenges contributing to higher costs of sending money from the UK to Africa are not fixable by new technologies alone. Instead, focus should be on scaling existing technology, creating the regulatory environments for those technologies and changing consumer behaviour to send money digitally from end-to-end.