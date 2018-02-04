Dad, beware use of JUNIOR title!

By Abdi Sultani

We look at diction—again. Take the use of the word “junior”. Many of our folks like to refer to their sons as junior.

To them, the child is “junior” simply because he’s their firstborn son or maybe! These Wabongo are victims of uninformed adoption of things Western.

Our Oxford Dictionary says: “Junior (abbreviated as Jnr or Jr), especially in the United States, is used after the name of a man who has the same name as his father to avoid confusion.” Hence, we’ve Barack Hussein Obama Jr, because the immediate former US President’s Kenyan-born dad had exactly the same name. If he were alive today, we’d be referring to the man who was born and bred in Kogelo Village, Kisumu, as Barack Hussein Obama Senior (abbreviated as Sr or Snr).

The reader will have heard someone introduce a sibling thus: “This is my YOUNG bother.” That isn’t right; the introduction should be: “This is my YOUNGER brother.”

The rationale of rejecting “young brother” badge is simple. Supposing you’re 90 and your sibling is 87, is he young? He’s simply younger than you are, much as he’s actually very old! However, you’re more aged than he is, so, you’re his older/elder brother. In family etiquette, says our dictionary, “YOUNGER is used before or after a person’s name to distinguish them from an older relative.” So, in your story that features Ridhiwani Jakaya Kikwete (Chalinze MP) and Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (immediate former TZ President) you will, in the course of your longish story, refer to the MP as “younger Kikwete” and the ex-Prez, “older Kikwete”.

We were prompted to write on this subject after reading a story entitled ‘Nguza Mbangu’s desires and the ailing dance music’, which appeared on page 14 of the tabloid associated with this columnist (January 5 edition). Two names featured: veteran musician Nguza Mbangu Viking and his son, vocalist Johnson Mbangu a.k.a. Papii Kocha. In Para 6, the scribbler refers to Papii Kocha as “…the junior Mbangu”. Nope; Papii Kocha is “the younger Mbangu” and his father, the older Mbangu.

On page 15 of the same edition, there’s a story, ‘Dully Sykes releases Coconut video’, in which the scribbler describes the time-tested Bongo Flava star thus: “He’s considered one of the pioneers…as some of his COMPATRIOTS threw in the towel, Dully Sykes continued...”