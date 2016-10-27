Dar needs extra business climate tips from Kigali

By Citizen

The World Bank’s Doing Business Report is once again out and Tanzania has slightly improved in the ranking. The Doing Business 2017 Report released yesterday places East Africa’s second largest economy in position 132, an improvement from the 139th it occupied in the previous report.

Much as the overall rank shows an improvement, the fact that Tanzania has adopted just one reform to boost its business environment still leaves a lot to be desired.

This is more so given the fact that regionally, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda have undertaken five, four and three reforms respectively.

In simpler terms, this shows that the speed of reforming the business climate in Tanzania is still slower compared to regional peers. The country remains in position four while Rwanda,

which has exhibited a lot of seriousness in reforming its business climate during the past seven years or so—is placed in position one in East Africa and 56th globally while Kenya—which is ranked as one of the Top 10 reformers globally in the latest report—takes the second slot regionally.

Interestingly, President John Magufuli has been quoted as saying that it was during his first trip to Kigali that President Paul Kagame gave him tips on how to revive Air Tanzania Company Limited by using the RwandAir model.

One would expect that Dr Magufuli would also learn a thing or two on how Rwanda succeeds in improving its globally acclaimed business climate.

The fact that Rwanda’s economy has significantly improved during the past few years should shows Tanzania that a better business climate that enables entrepreneurs to build their businesses and reinvest in their communities is key to local and global economic growth.

This is because Tanzania’s efforts towards improving the business climate haven’t been going at a commendable pace, for the past nine years, sending poor signals to international investors.

FIGHT BACKWARD BELIEFS

It is unfortunate that there was such a poor turnout for the five-day free vaccination programme, which started in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday. The reality is that there are many residents in this city who suffer from elephantiasis, hydrocele and a host of other neglected diseases.

The main reason for the low turnout is ignorance, including widespread misconceptions that taking a vaccine may cause impotence or infertility.

According to Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, 6,400 men living in Dar es Salaam have hydrocele—a pathological accumulation of watery fluid in one or in both testicles that causes the scrotum to swell and make a patient uncomfortable to lie, sit, stand or walk.