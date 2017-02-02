Dar should set donor dependence deadlines

On Tuesday, the minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango, told the National Assembly that the national economy was in good shape.

In apparent reference to the now widely-held assumption that the government’s austerity measures have had a negative impact on the growth of the private sector as well as on the liquidity levels, Dr Mpango—who is former World Bank economist—said all indicators showed the economy was going strong.

Dr Mpango said the $19 billion national debt was still sustainable, noting, however, that as pointed out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) January 2017 Report, the country has some ‘few’ challenges to work on. Obviously, this is good news.

That the shilling is depreciating against the dollar is known and probably, not a big deal. With a healthy US economy, many other currencies, including the euro, Japanese yen, Indian rupee, Chinese yuan and the Kenyan shilling are losing ground to the greenback.

Thus, though the economy is growing, there are still other aspects that need to be looked into if that growth is to make sense to the poorest of the poor.

One of such aspects, which could be particular for Tanzania and its donor-dependent peers, is the fact that development projects are largely affected by unfulfilled pledges from rich nations. This not only affects the delivery of social services but it also has a negative impact on economic growth projects.

For instance, Tanzania received only 32 per cent of the grant aid that was planned for release between July and November 2015. Likewise, it was 18.2 per cent of the planned foreign non-concessional loans that was delivered during the period.

What these figures show is that it is impossible to peg Tanzania’s development on unpredictable funds from rich nations. Probably, it is about time the country set a deadline to donor dependency.