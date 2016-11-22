Data use: A new revolution quietly taking place in Africa

By Abdalla Hamdok

A revolution is underway in Africa and it is not one that involves crowds taking to the streets. It is a revolution in the way the continent is generating and using data to help shape its future.

In the past decade, narratives about Africa have moved from one extreme to another. Ten years ago, the continent was written off as a “basket case”. Then there were signs of macroeconomic growth, and analysts talked of “Africa rising”. Now, this new stance could already be shifting.

Economic and political fortunes dictate these drastic shifts in narrative to an extent. Much of this rhetorical transformation is down to what data and statistics tell us.

Economists and analysts in Africa and internationally look at numbers to reveal important trends, but on our continent doing so is not as straightforward or reliable as it could be.

Africa has long suffered from a lack of high-quality, transparent and reliable statistics. This type of data is essential to support policy formulation and decision-making, as well as to monitor progress and evaluate development programmes.

For instance, it is estimated that more than half of births in Africa are not recorded, and more than 23 countries have failed to take a census in over a decade. So there is a need for more robust and sound information But, crucially, the data collected should also be more accessible and better utilised.

More open data from African governments means civil society can hold their governments to account. This also applies to businesses that benefit from the insights such data provides when making tough decisions.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has worked to advance governance in African countries for 10 years. Through the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), the Foundation measures and monitors governance performance, assesses progress and supports development of effective policy solutions.

Looking at the evolution of the Index it is possible to see the great progress made to increase the volume and quality of data and statistics in the last 10 years. In 2007 the first IIAG included only 28 sources of data, of which only one was Africa-based. Today, the Index includes 34 sources with four African sources contributing about 17 per cent.

Enhancing the availability and use of data has been one of the Foundation’s core goals since it was established. Our partnership to support research network Afrobarometer in the collection of Public Attitude Surveys throughout the continent has been one of our largest commitments.

Thanks to this collaboration the IIAG now includes public perceptions from 37 countries in Africa. The Foundation has also been working with Global Integrity since 2012 to generate the Africa Integrity Indicators (AII), assessing social, economic, political and anti-corruption mechanisms.

Thanks to these projects we have been collecting data on the ground that improves measures of governance and the everyday lives of African citizens. But there is still a long way to go, and we need to see national statistics strategies being introduced.

We also must encourage capability building throughout the continent. UNECA, with partners including the African Union, African Development Bank, World Bank and others has been addressing the shortage of statisticians by providing training on collection and use of data to several African administrations.

Lastly, we must improve access to data, and here the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s IIAG Data Portal provides a model. Launched yesterday to celebrate African Statistics Day, the portal will serve as the digital home to the IIAG’s extensive governance data.

For the first time, the Portal enables analysis of its 95 indicators across Africa’s 54 countries. It allows analysis, comparison and interaction with rank, score and also trends at country, regional and continent level.