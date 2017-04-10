Many are whining about the fact that we are trailing war-torn countries such as Somalia and Syria. I hope you are not one of them. I too have questions on the process after reading the report, but I do not reject its findings.

But even if one fully embraces the process and results, the report used data collected between 2014 and 2016, so I don’t think our ‘unhappiness’ has anything to do with your actions. By the way, this includes your refusal to take punitive action against one scandalous and extremely unpopular appointee. But most importantly, I will let you guess whether we would see better or worse results if this study was held today.

Mr President, I implore you to use such studies as a yardstick to test yourself. I was not surprised when a study by a local organization gave you a 96 per cent approval rating in 2016. To see that in context, as I write, I have just learnt that your American counterpart now has an approval rating of 36 per cent. You should be proud of 2016, Mr President.

But again, this sky-high rating was based on data collected before troubles with the opposition camp had escalated, leading to the ban on political rallies and meetings imposed by your very powerful self. Still, Mr President, you must have been doing something right to have such astronomical ratings. But now, I speak for many people when I say that your approval has fallen among the people.

Recently you made a bold claim that people in rural areas are with you. This claim was made with an assumption that they are a different group from those in social media. Mr President, you cannot ignore the diffusing power of information in this day and time. I am sure you were in attendance in the house about a decade ago when the House Speaker, the late Samuel Sitta initially dismissed evidence implicating your main rival to the presidency in 2015, saying the Richmond saga was nothing but maneno ya mtandaoni – online nonsense.

Mr President, technology has expanded quite rapidly. In fact, a November 2016 edition of this paper published my analysis of how social media could have changed the outcome of the election that put you in power. This being the case in 2015, your government certainly needs to pay more attention to the social media audience for the sake of your next run for the top office.

I imagine it’s hard for someone in your position to stay unruffled by whatever is coming out of social media, especially the insults and baseless accusations. But such is the nature of free speech. Believe it or not, the Arusha Declaration has freedom of expression as one of its core principles. You cannot therefore fight it, but rather you should learn to govern in a nation that is free to speak.

I recently watched Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete in an interview with a popular blogger. Ridhiwani wanted his father and your predecessor, President Kikwete, to deal with people insulting and mocking him on social media. Apparently, the President refused to act citing that he had so much power that, if used, would end up hurting those people.

It must be a tough thing to do, but it certainly seems right to ignore few people’s uncivil tenWhen it gets tough, think of detractors as the ill-motivated people chanting ‘huyo, huyo’ in a famous analogy told by Mwalimu Nyerere. The only difference is that there are also plenty of cheers and constructive criticisms coming out of social media, and therefore to wage war against the platform is akin to ‘burning the weeds along with the wheat’.

Mr President, I do believe part of your job is to consolidate the nation, as opposed to picking and choosing which sections to love and which ones to hate. I, personally, have embraced the reforms you are spearheading within CCM with cautious optimism, and I would love to see you extending this favor to the entire country. However, this cannot be achieved by expelling people out of the country or locking them up in prisons.

There is so much good that your administration is doing, but it risks being overshadowed by the need for unwarranted control over people, the media and the economy in general. I have three suggestions to sum up this humble address;

Firstly, avoid setting up a ‘de facto ministry of truth’. Allow people to exercise their right to freedom of expression. Listen to everybody, ignore those who are uncivil and trivial, embrace and learn from those who are critical and cherish those who shower you with praise. This won’t make you weaker, but a stronger, servant leader.

Secondly, continue to strengthen the state, but watch that you are not making a sacrificial lamb out of the private sector. The country’s history from 1967 offers great lessons as to why an omnipotent state, in matters economy, is bound to fail.

Thirdly and finally, continue to turn Tanzania into an infrastructural marvel, but while paying closer attention to the people and their need for holistic growth. To paraphrase Mwalimu Nyerere, development is about the people, not money or things.

Mr President, kindly roll the years back to Nyerere’s 1967, not Orwell’s 1984.