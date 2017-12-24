OPINION: Defectors supporting JPM, really?

By Erick Mwakibete

Another week; another defection. The same reasons.

This time around Dr Godwin Mollel, joined Maulid Mtulia, former Kinondoni MP is joining CCM.

To most commentators and ordinary citizens, these political defections are driven by politicians’ greed.

When they decide to run for political office, politicians claim they were asked by their fellow citizens, but when they resign or switch sides they do not extend the same explanation; that before resigning they consulted with the people who wanted them to run in the first place.

To CCM members, his defection will be another Christmas present just in time for the big day.

The wave of defections started way back in June with five councilors from Chadema who defected to CCM citing what has become the standard template of political defections from the opposition to CCM, and the allegations of them being enticed were leveled against them early, something which has also come to be an easy way of trying to avoid conversations and the real reasons behind these defections.

More defections followed.

While one can understand the claims of councilors being enticed with financial favors, that logic is problematic when applied to sitting MPs as they are among the highly paid individuals in the country, and winning a constituency on the opposition side makes it even more special. In the analogy of Chinua Achebe, a person who comes from the rain is more reluctant to go back outside after changing his clothes and warming up than the person who was indoors the entire time.

These defections flip this logic.

When Lazaro Nyalandu defected to Chadema from CCM, no one said he was bought for the obvious reason and in the same vein the same thing is not said of those defecting to CCM.

Events have been moving at a dizzying pace. Is it true that they have been bought? It is a question those in the opposition will answer in the affirmative without providing conclusive evidence. However, if true, then those we elect to various political offices lack convictions whatsoever that resigning comes easy for they have no ideals to protect.

This prospect should real frighten us because it implies that the people we trusted; those making decisions for this country on our behalf do not have our best interests at heart.

Is it true that they are defecting to CCM as a way of supporting what President John Magufuli is doing with regard to national resources? It is a question that those in CCM will enthusiastically agree with. However, is this the only way to show support to the president and his efforts? If this was to be the real reason, then it defeats the concept of being frugal to improve the lives of ordinary people who some waited for hours to vote these MPs into office. In resigning, they are costing these very same, poor taxpayers even more money for the unnecessary and unwanted by-elections.

These defections drive home the point of reforming our constitution where instead of wasting our hard earned shillings by holding new by-elections when an MP resigns or dies then the individual who placed second should be appointed MP, and if that too is unavailable then the third person and from there if that is not an alternative as well then call for a by-election.

If Lazaro Nyalandu’s reasons were to stand, that he defected to fight for democracy, then could these defections be explained by the realities within opposition parties? That it is not about these defectors being bought or showing support for President Magufuli but could there be reasons from within their own parties which have led them to the exit door?

When Maulid Mtulia resigned as Kinondoni MP and joined CCM, the bitter rival camps within his former party, the Civic United Front (CUF) reacted starkly different. While Chadema has had no political turmoil like the one witnessed in CUF, one has to consider the possibility that not all is as it seems within that party.

It is a fair consideration looking at these defections as a bad omen for the health of the biggest opposition parties, signaling serious internal problems within them, that all is not well. Apart from these defections many more have had to deny rumors of them planning to defect to CCM. Internal reasons play the most role here and are met with receptive external circumstances.

Those who live through history fail to comprehend the enormity or the significance of the events unfolding before them. Some do not even understand the events they are witnessing. Those who lived during the times of the Baby in the manger did not fully understand just how profound impacts his life would have to the rest of us across the world for centuries.

With the passage of time, we will come to view these defections with a detached view that will somehow give us clarity into what we lived through. We have not seen the last twist in this political drama as President Magufuli told a cheering CCM members in Dodoma another opposition MP and councilors will be defecting soon.