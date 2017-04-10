Despite success, sustain the war against poaching

By TheCitizen

A report indicating that poaching is on the decline in Tanzania is most encouraging. According statistics covering two years, issued recently by Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), poaching in the country’s 16 national parks, has gone down four times, from 8,631 in 2014 to 2,179.

That is a very significant drop and those behind the remarkable achievement deserve accolades.

Commercial poaching, especially, is the work of greedy and ruthless people bent on making money at the cost of valuable animals whose existence is essential for the conservation of nature and the beauty that the beasts provide the wilderness.

Visitors from all parts of the world come to Tanzania in their thousands each year for the express purpose of viewing our rare animals like the elephant, the rhino and the giraffe.

Which is to say, wanton killing of wild animals is an attack on the country’s economy and it must be put in check at all cost.

Last year tourism, presently Tanzania’s biggest foreign currency earner, accounted for $2.1 billion dollars against $1.5 billion earned from gold.

We therefore must understand why a lot of resources are expended in the protection of wild animals, and that includes keeping poachers at bay. Nearly 110,000 elephants once roamed the savannahs, wetlands and forests of the Selous, but now only about 15,000 remain in the ecosystem.

The decline in incidents of poaching, according to observers, is attributed to the immense political will. The government has shown the willingness to fight poachers.

The push for ivory trade ban has also helped to demotivate poachers. China which is said to account 70 per cent of the world’s ivory trade has announced it will ban the merchandise by the end of next year. This is reason for celebration in Tanzania.

Now despite all these encouraging trend, Tanapa must not relax, for there is a need to reach zero-level poaching in Tanzania.

DALADALA CREW MUST BE TIDY

The behaviour of staff in commuter buses— popularly known as daladala—in our towns and cities, especially in Dar es Salaam, are notorious for their crude behaviour, such as use of vulgar language and mistreatment of students.

Now there is something else about them which no authority seems to bother about: their poor sense of dress.

Daladala crew—both the drivers and the conductors—are supposed to wear a uniform: blue short-sleeved shirt and trousers. Now by the look of things, these people aren’t keen on their uniform. Clearly the bus crew, especially the conductors, wear the uniform only because, if they don’t, traffic police officers might act on them.

This uniform is normally ill fitting, dirty, tattered and worn in a manner that suggests the wearer doesn’t like it—on top of other clothes and unbuttoned.

Their appearance gives a negative image, especially in the eyes of children who must be depressed at the way bus crew, who adults, portray themselves in their uniforms. It also gives the image of people who don’t love the work they do, important as it is.