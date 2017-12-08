Friday, December 8, 2017

Do more in anti-graft war

An Afrobarometer report released on Wednesday indicated that the proportion of people who approved of the way the government is handling the war on corruption has risen sharply from 13 per cent in 2014 to 72 per cent this year.

The revelation that Tanzanians now believe that the war on corruption is having the desired effect and results is encouraging.

The survey further shows that the proportion of people who regard the police, Judiciary, Tanzania Revenue Authority and Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau as corrupt declined during the same period.

We are aware that this is a direct result of the passionate campaign the government has conducted against corruption in the past two years, and we specifically commend President John Magufuli for leading the anti-graft war from the front.

It is our view, however, that despite the encouraging vote of confidence by the public, corruption is still a big menace to Tanzanians as the President himself witnessed last week when during a surprise visit to Dar es Salaam Port.

This serves to remind us all that the war on corruption will be difficult to win without meaningful reforms.

It is our hope, therefore, that the government will complement the anti-graft crusade with reforms that will consolidate checks and balances as well as enable oversight organs perform better.

