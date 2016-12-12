Do more to curb night attacks on major roads

By Citizen

It is now almost a year since President John Magufuli directed regional commissioners to crack down hard on highway robbery, but it is doubtful whether the directive has been accorded the seriousness it deserves if recent incidents are anything to go by.

While most of our major inter-regional roads are safe to travel on at any time of the day, armed gangsters, operating under the cover of darkness, still have the temerity to terrorise motorists and travellers on stretches of some highways.

The modus operandi of these thugs is to place huge rocks and logs on roads, mostly between midnight and 3am when traffic is light, forcing drivers to slow down and stop. The gangsters then descend on people riding in the vehicles, robbing them of cash, mobile phones and other valuables before disappearing into the darkness.

Dr Magufuli wondered when swearing in regional commissioners earlier in the year why should Tanzanians be wary of travelling freely in their own country at night well over 50 years after the country gained independence. He issued firm orders to RCs in the worst affected areas to tackle highway robbery and other forms of violent crime as a matter of urgency.

It is now none months since the presidential directive was issued, but incidents in which people are attacked and robbed on major roads at night continue, albeit sporadically.

Highway patrols need to be stepped up after darkness sets in, particularly on roads where attacks have taken place in recent months. It is common knowledge that police patrols have a deterrent effect if conducted regularly.

It is also worth noting that highway robberies usually take place not far from villages and other settlements. Villages located near scenes of attacks should be the primary focus of investigations for obvious reasons.

As Dr Magufuli said in March, Tanzanians should be able to travel from one part of the country to another without fear of being attacked and robbed by criminals.

ENERGY: LET’S THINK BIG

Tanzania must produce an additional 15,000MW of power if it hopes to its realise goal of becoming an export-driven middle-income economy by 2025, according to experts. This means that there is still plenty of work to do to get to the 15,000MW mark despite the discovery of vast deposits of natural gas in recent years.

And naturally, this will remain a dream if the reliance on a few sources continues. In order to attain the target, other sources of energy, including the wind, solar, biomass and biogas need to be tapped. If well planned and carried out, our country could benefit more from the use of biomass to complement the hydropower generation that is often hampered by problems such as drought.

Biomass could become one of our major sources of energy in the future because it is renewable. Another vital source is solar. This has great potential because the majority Tanzanians, who live in the rural areas, can easily access it.