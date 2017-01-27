Do you pack manners when travelling?

By Sabine Barbara

To learn about the world, they say, we should travel. Being immersed in unfamiliar cultures broadens our horizon and teaches valuable lessons about others’ life circumstances and why they act and think differently. Stepping outside our comfort zone is also likely to encourage compassion. Being the ones forced to adapt, we may understand better the challenges faced by immigrants settling into our home country.

Travelling offers us an understanding of who we are, and an appreciation of the narrow views we hold until immersed in the culture and circumstances of someone else’s home country.

At international airports, I often wonder about the psychology of the long-distance traveller. From Nairobi to Kuala Lumpur, the scenes are remarkably similar: the excitement of those embarking on long journeys. The exhaustion of those waiting for a connecting flight. The experienced business travellers seemingly able to work no matter where. The duty-free luxury shopper who doesn’t appear they need a bargain. The globe-trotting student taking pride in looking like the last shower was weeks ago. You witness the sadness of passengers reluctantly bidding farewell to their beloved and enjoy the heart-warming moments of travellers reunited with those they hold dear. You can feel the exhilaration of first-time travellers and the fear of passengers who believe that if we were meant to fly, God would have given us wings.

For some, airports are places of solitude. Once friends or family wave goodbye, they stick to themselves. Do they enjoy quiet contemplation or are they lonely? Others seek the company and distraction of strangers.

Some of the best conversations I ever had took place at airports. A very long chat with a friendly South African woman taught me how similar our cultures were, although we lived thousands of kilometres apart. Fate had decided to make us best friends for six hours in London.

Sadly, travel also highlights the selfish side of human nature, reminding us that some view the world the way infants do. They have either not yet developed a social conscience —or perhaps let their egotistical leanings roam free when none of their cultural peers witness and judge their poor behaviour. They develop a fake sense of anonymity, assuming that whoever is watching them will remain a stranger, they take advantage. They are the queue jumpers who drag their suitcases over others’ feet when cutting corners. Those whose cabin luggage is beyond the carry-on limit and whose arguments at the gate to assert their misguided sense of entitlement hold up a plane load of passengers.

The ones who own the shared arm-rest, give the traveller in front of them a headache by vigorously hitting the touch-screen, and those who cough onto your food.

Some embarrass themselves with long-winded, boring stories which embellish their status and wealth or make them sound adventurous—on top of their voices. Some afford you some privacy while answering the immigration officer’s questions, others consider your personal life or reasons for travelling free entertainment. Some respect personal space as you place all valuables on the conveyor belt for screening, others’ inconsiderate ways produce screening chaos.

Some lower their voices, respecting resting travellers. Others shout as if trying to sell yesterday’s catch on the fish market today. Let me destroy your sense of anonymity, selfish passengers: Statistically, it is highly likely that at least one fellow traveller knows you. I have also just resolved that the next time I sit next to you, I will fight for space in the overhead locker and enforce my right to share the arm rest!