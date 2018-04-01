During emergencies

Thus when, for example, an emergency, abnormal situation arises, then emergency, abnormal responses take over.

That’s where, when and how we find ambulances, police vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, presidential motorcades and similar vehicles on abnormal missions switch carriageway lanes from jam-packed ones to the rapid transit lanes.

Doing so more often than not saves lives, limbs and properties – while the use of rapid transit buses only saves commuter-time and frustrations!

Besides, there really is nowhere that banning the use of rapid transit bus lanes is categorically provided for in the relevant legislative and other frameworks. These range from town planning and local government legislation to those on road traffic, the TanRoads agency and environmental protection.

In view of the foregoing, then: what/where is the legal basis (or even commonsense reasoning) for anyone to absolutely and unreservedly ban the use of the Udart lanes – especially even during emergency situations?

As the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa rightly notes: the police usually use the unreserved road lanes as a matter of course – and only resort to the Udart lanes in emergency situations…

After all, the police, ambulances, fire and rescue teams – and presidential activities, for that matter – are intended to best serve the people at all times.

Arguably, the special Udart lanes are also intended to serve people… But they only do that by saving them commuter-time and frustrations based on bumper-to-bumper traffic congestions in the ordinary lanes!

So, are we going to let ambulance cases die in traffic jams on ordinary lanes while rapid transit buses swish past on half-empty lanes? Or let police and fire/rescue teams diddle-daddle in traffic-jammed lanes while fire outbreaks and crimes take their toll down the road?