EAC and inward-looking leaders

By Erick Mwakibete

President John Magufuli has been consistent about some things including travelling abroad. Early on in his presidency he made it clear that he was in no hurry to go anywhere beyond our political borders.

He was recently quoted by the media saying that he does not like to travel abroad because Tanzania is his “constituency,” and that he is more focused in dealing with the many challenges the country faces than travelling abroad; and he framed his argument through the financial costs of such travels.

His critics argued that by opting to be a “hermit” he was “weakening” the country’s diplomatic clout while those who support his stance pointed to the record of his predecessors in office who travelled abroad many times and some had relatively little time for domestic matters.

The countries he has visited so far are informed by mutual mega-economic projects, mending relations or a diplomatic purpose. While he has been very reluctant to travel abroad despite receiving many invitations, he has continued to invite other leaders to visit.

President Magufuli’s approach is a product of circumstances and the changed times both within the country and beyond. His first speech in Parliament outlined his priorities for the next five years and foreign policy featured as an afterthought; one which he mentioned in passing compared to domestic matters which featured heavily in that speech. If anything, he is still true to his ways on that matter.

His continued approach to foreign policy will no doubt delight the sceptics of globalisation and its impacts on developing countries. His arguments remind Tanzanians of his suspicions about powerful countries and their vested interests through multinational corporations and geopolitics. They view small, weak countries as being reduced to pawns on a chessboard of these powerful countries and their interests.

While he might seem like a peculiar character in the region compared to the other presidents within the East African Community (EAC), in reality even them are largely focused on the domestic front and their forays into regional or global politics is intertwined with certain realities of their domestic front.

The countries in the region are suspicious of each other as well as suspicious of powerful countries, especially Western powers.

Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta’s approach to foreign policy is informed by the continued security concerns on its northern frontiers where the continued security volatility and cross border incursions of Al-Shabab militants from Somalia and the role his country played in brokering peace in the Sudans and the huge economic potential of South Sudan to Kenyan economy have tied Kenya to regional politics while his trial at The Hague informed his suspicions of powerful countries to the point he took the banner of campaigning for African countries to leave the International Criminal Court. Rwanda’s Paul Kagame engages the rest of the world to show them that his country has made huge progress despite his rule being demonised by his critics. His forays into the Democratic Republic of Congo and the continued deterioration of relations with Burundi are about dealing with the ghosts of the past which have refused to stay in the past. Rwanda’s participation in global political and economic forums, peacekeeping missions are about projecting an image of a country that feels confident and secure enough to send its soldiers elsewhere.

South Sudan’s Salva Kiir is too tied up with the continued civil war in his country and his regional ambitions are confined to Uganda and Kenya, as such joining the EAC was an important step towards strengthening ties with his regional backers.

Burundi’s Pierre Nkurunziza is parochial in his foreign policy approach as well where deteriorating security concerns have led him to point fingers at Rwanda and ally his country with Tanzania in the EAC, a country that has been consistently showed that it is not in the mood of being drawn into regional conflicts.

Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni is the only one with his eyes on the regional project and what that might entail to his own political legacy. His colleagues do not share the same passion with regard to the regional project or the way he dances on the strings of global politics; something which has contributed to his own longevity in power.

President Magufuli is certainly not the only one in the region whose approach to foreign policy is deeply domestic; the only difference here is the approach between them. Gone are the days of fervent regionalism and integrating individual countries and the region at large with the many global forces. One does not have to look far than the pace of implementing the regional project and the continued tensions between some member states.