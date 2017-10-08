EAC leaders must stop these political games

By TheCitizen

Across East Africa, frustration has, in the past few years and months, been growing over the shrinking democratic space. In nearly all the East African Community (EAC) member states, more and more voices are rising against the direction that the governments are taking their people.

While reasons for the general pessimism across the region vary, there seems to be consensus that the political economies of the member states do not bode well for the future. Put bluntly, politicians are letting the citizens of the East African region down – and at this rate of deterioration, there is a strong possibility that, unless something is done to reverse the negative trend, the future is bleak for generations to come.

The latest telltale sign of how bad politics is driving the whole region towards a cliff is the fist fight pitting Ugandan legislators in Parliament a little over a week ago. This was yet another sad reminder of the state of affairs not only in that country, but in the region as a whole. The Ugandan MPs are up against attempts to scrap the constitutional clause on presidential age limit to, ostensibly, pave the way for President Yoweri Museveni to run again when he is 76 years old.

This is not the first time. In 2005, the Ugandan constitution was changed to remove term limits allowing Mr Museveni to run for a third, a fourth and -- last year -- a fifth term. The Ugandan strongman insisted Parliament was making its own choices and he would abide by the will of the people. Expectedly, he has taken the same line as the age limit debate rages in recent days.

Dissenting voices

We have heard the same argument in Rwanda where a controversial referendum was held to change the constitution to allow President Paul Kagame to seek a third term in office. He successfully did that, and will be in charge for seven more years after winning the August vote by an overwhelming majority. But that has not stopped the stifling of media freedom and harassment of dissenting voices in Rwanda.

Burundi was also plunged into chaos when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term, defying his country’s constitution and bulldozing his even as his people attempted to stop him. This led to months of street protests and violence in which more than 400 people died. Mr Nkurunziza later won in a disputed vote. He seems to have gotten away with it, for now. But the conflict has not stopped.

We have an equally worrying situation in Kenya. Following the nullification of presidential election results by the Supreme Court, President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga have also been playing political games and undermining the electoral commission ahead of the repeat presidential elections. Specifically, they have been attempts to make changes to electoral laws just days to the repeat poll and demands for staff changes at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.