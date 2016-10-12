EAC should go beyond reducing expenditure

By Citizen

The new East African Community (EAC) secretary general, Mr Liberat Mfumukeko, has reiterated his determination to cut down expenditure in the regional organisation. He has so far managed to save substantially from travel expenses and he says he is now targeting procurement as another area in which the EAC can cut down cost immensely.

The new EAC boss’ dream is to save $6 million in the current financial year, which is commendable thing, given that the regional body’s budget is largely dependent on donors.

Being cost conscious would impress donors and they would for sure be more committed, for they would see that what they give is well spent. While austerity at the EAC secretariat is laudable, we hasten to add that it would have been more praiseworthy if this would be translated into more profitable EAC entailing people-centred undertakings.

The regional body was established to serve as a vehicle to bring together East African people. In that regard, any initiative taken by the secretariat or other EAC organ should aim to ensure this goal is achieved.

Therefore, as Mr Mfumukeko and his team at the secretariat work hard to run a cost conscious EAC, they should also focus their efforts to making the regional body effectively save this region’s citizens.

Making the EAC people-centred is the best way to ensure we have a strong and vibrant regional bloc. If the EAC citizen feel attached to their organisation, it won’t require much effort wooing them to wholly support it.

There is great possibility EAC to become independent if its people start believing it in because they are able to make their regional body independent.

Which is to say, even as we commend the new leadership at the EAC secretariat for the cost cutting initiatives it has adopted, we would like to urge it to focus on making it more people-centred.

Yes, reform Police Force

Rights activists have called for the independence of the Police Force from the Executive. Among other things, they propose changes including the constitutional basis, setting up a police force service commission, vetting of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and a fixed term for him/her.

The proposals are apt, given the fact that, currently, relations between the Force and the citizenry are not that amicable. Few civilians feel comfortable interacting with police officers even when they are not suspects!

While we acknowledge that there are some very honourable officers, who are vital asserts in the public service, there are those who fall short when it comes to being accountable.

Some officers abuse their powers regularly and freely. They do so because often, those above them tolerate them whenever engage in unlawful conduct.

So, it is high time reforms were made in the Force, including taking swift actions against the bad apples within the force.

The police must police their own in order to enforce accountability.

It must be recalled that no major reforms were made on the Police Force which was inherited from colonialists.