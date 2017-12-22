EALA DISCORD REGRETTABLE

The squabbling that has marred the opening of the first session of the fourth meeting of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) is disappointing. Just as we hoped that the regional legislative body will finally settle down and swing back to business after the six-month delay caused by problems in Kenya, the MPs suddenly found themselves fighting over the election of the Speaker. Tanzania and Burundi boycotted the election won by Rwanda’s Martin Ngoga. It’s really unfortunate that the lawmakers, who are representatives of the East African Community (EAC) member states, are failing to understand the need for a sense of urgency in getting back to business, and continue working on the things that matter the most for regional integration. Instead, a simple matter that, apparently, is written in black and white has degenerated into a seed of discord. Eala is a key institution at the EAC, central to the integration process. That our representatives fail to find common ground on the election of the Speaker a whole 16 years after the body was officially inaugurated speaks volumes about our commitment to togetherness. Having said that, we are urging the MPs, once again, to get down to business and work, not just for their careers, but more so for the betterment of the region’s 150 million citizens. There is so much at stake.