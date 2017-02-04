EDITORIAL & OPINION: TACKLE ILLICIT BREWS

Reports from Kwimba District that trees have been felled to get firewood for brewing illicit gin,which causes serious health problems leading to deaths of at least four youth every month, cannot be taken lightly.

We share the district authorities’ deep concern about deforestation and lethal brew consumption. However, we can cast our net wider.Both deforestation and consumption of illicit brews are national problems. An average of 400,000 hectares are felled annually.

Months ago, many men in Rombo were accused of abandoning their families and spending hours in binge drinking instead of working. Heavy illicit brew drinking and poor diets were leading them to early graves.

The World Health Organisation has persistently warned about harmful alcohol results to health, societies and economies.