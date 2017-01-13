EDITORIAL: Only pre-emptive checks will curb marine deaths

By The Citizen

The people of Tanga and Zanzibar, Pemba in particular, have been using the Indian Ocean to connect and communicate for centuries. Over time these people’s political, socio-economic links have so much been tied to the dhow—the only reliable and affordable means of transport at sea.

Over the years, the dhow has remained the main mode for transporting people and goods—including the very basic ones such as food—between these communities which are separated by sea waters.

We have been greatly shocked by the incident early this week in which 12 people died, with 34 others survived narrowly in the tragedy involving a Pemba-bound dhow sailing from Tanga. The dhow capsized not long after its departure at Sahare where it started the ill-fated journey.

The regional police boss says the accident occurred near Jambe Island not far from Tanga coastline.

The vessel had at least 50 passengers on board, not to mention of the substantial amount of cargo whose weight was, however, not verified.

Inadequate supervision

While we join hands with President John Magufuli and other individuals and institutions in sending condolences to the affected families and friends of the victims, we would like to express our grave concern in the way that the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra) has been supervising the operation of marine vessels.

Shortly after news about the accident came to light, Dr Walukani Luhamba, a Sumatra official in-charge of the watchdog based in Tanga, accused some boat operators of violating rules and regulations that guide sea travel.

Addressing a news conference, Dr Luhamba announced the commencement of a massive and “sustainable” operation against owners and captains sailing unregistered and substandard vessels. He said, the crackdown would involve members of the defence and security forces.

According to the official, the operation would particularly target unauthorised small ports such as that of Sahare, where the capsized dhow had sailed from, to keep away from the sea unserviceable vessels.

We are not against the operation. However, we are against the reactive nature of Sumatra operations. Why should they wait for a disaster strikes to launch inspection operations?

This, in our view, should have been one of their primary routine duties? We strongly believe that stepping up inspection of all vessels, including dhows plying between Tanga and Pemba, can help a great deal in reducing marine accidents.

As we said, dhows are the main transport connecting the people of Tanga and Pemba. This is history and no one can change that under prevailing circumstances where reliable and affordable transport between the two locations is lacking. Likewise, accidents will never go away completely.

That is why we remind authorities, particularly Sumatra, to play a more proactive role if Tanzania is to curb accidents.

We need to have inspections which pre-empt mishaps instead of this situation in which relevant authorities wait for accidents to happen, then swing to action.

