Friday, September 16, 2016

EDITORIAL: Charity must be sincere, not ego-boosting device

By The Citizen

If a study were conducted on how much food leftovers are discarded as waste in Tanzania’s urban centres and villages, the findings would certainly be shocking.

For the presumed waste would feed many needy people  who are stalked by starvation, the kind of people for whom  proper diet in adequate amounts, which is actually a human right, is  a rarity.

It is bad news, therefore, that some elderly, needy people hosted by the Bukumi Centre in Mwanza Region’s Misungwi District, are streaming into Mwanza City to seek alms.

The monthly food ration that the under-resourced  centre gives  to each of the nearly 100 residents isn’t sufficient, hence the migration. Those hapless souls are not driven by a desire to lead a five-star hotel lifestyle. All they need is a square meal a day, as a curtain raiser for sound sleep.

The conscience of people whose financial status enables them  and their families to have decent meals and discard part of it as waste, should be pricked into resetting their mind set by helping “captives of starvation”.

Surely, it is not beyond us, from the grassroots upwards, under government and community auspices, to mobilise funds or food supplies, for distribution to centres for the needy.

There is actually a big likelihood that the centres would be over-supplied with that amenity on which a human being’s very survival is anchored.  It is pertinent to point out, however, that, there are two faces to charity:  sincere and opportunistic. We expect wananchi to pursue the former—to help needy compatriots literally behind the scenes, and derive comfort from the realisation that they have eased their suffering.

We don’t assign much credit to people who give to charity seasonally, in the glare of publicity. Charity must be sourced from the depths of the soul. Manipulating it as a driver for ego-boosting must be viewed as unfortunate.


