EDITORIAL: End conflict of interest

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa raised an important issue on Sunday when he rebuked senior government officials who are being accused of sabotaging development in their district through squabbling over personal matters.

On his five-day tour of Shinyanga Region, the PM revealed that a beef between Kahama District Commissioner (who has since been relieved of his duties) and the district executive director has had a detrimental trickle-down effect, with their subordinates (heads of departments and their assistants) buying into it.

The Prime Minister singled out the fact that the senior government officials are failing to separate their personal businesses from public duty. He was talking about conflict of interest. The PM warned that such retrogressive conflicts involving holders of key public offices cannot be tolerated. He is spot on. There can be no progress when leaders are working in different directions, as the PM put it.

But there is need to keep an eye on the situation in various other areas because it’s public knowledge that the personal interests of senior government officials, especially at the district level, more often than not are taking precedence over public interests.