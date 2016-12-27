EDITORIAL: Fight abuse of the elderly

It is time that we in Tanzania asked ourselves what we have done and are doing to protect vulnerable older adults and prevent their abuse.

Perhaps the most damning evidence of brutality against elders in Tanzania is the frequent murders of elderly women with red eyes in some parts of the country. Such women are brutally killed, particularly in Mwanza, Shinyanga and Tabora regions, on suspicion of being witches, which is ludicrous, of course.

Are elderly people accorded the respect they deserve in hospitals, public offices or public transport? This is a pertinent question because it is not unusual to see nurses and other healthcare workers insulting senior citizens who are old enough to be their grandparents.

In public transport, it is now the norm for young folk to remain glued to their seats even when they see elderly people standing, barely able to maintain their balance, courtesy of the reckless driving that is synonymous with daladalas.