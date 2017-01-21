EDITORIAL: Intensify campaign to produce many runners

By The Citizen

Alphonce Simbu was on everyone’s lips after winning the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday in India. It was historic for the 24-year-old who hails from Arusha. His ascendancy to stardom has been remarkable after missing a bronze by a whisker at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

His victory on Sunday renewed optimism in the Tanzanian athletics circles. He has all it takes to conquer the world. Much as we hail Simbu, we should not forget that there are thousands of fine talents in the country that go to waste.

A lot of athletes have been blossoming from primary and secondary school games, but when the games end; their dreams are also destined to hit a brick wall. There is an air of expectation after the new Athletics Tanzania (AT) leadership took up the reins that change of fortunes is on the horizon.

New AT secretary general Wilhelm Gidabuday promised to make Tanzania a great athletics nation again. AT needs concerted efforts to produce many runners of Simbu’s calibre if we are to rival the powerhouse nations. Tanzania is blessed with talents. Arusha, Manyara, Singida and Dodoma are renowned for producing the best runners, so it is down to AT to come up with an efficacious plan, which will guarantee sustainability in identifying and grooming of the athletes.

Kenya, Ethiopia and even Uganda have enviable records in various international showpieces. Tanzania can certainly beat them should the AT utilise the potential to the fullest. Simbu’s heroics alone can inspire the budding runners to take athletics earnestly. He is emblematic of athletics now, so let’s use him to enthuse the young generation.

It is a shame that the nigh 50-million people nation has two Olympic medals only; both silver medals won 37 years ago.