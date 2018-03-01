EDITORIAL: Let's attain growth via people-centred policies

Economic growth is about an increase in the capacity of an economy to produce goods and services, as compared between one period of time and another.

Economic growth is normally measured in terms of gross domestic product (GDP). In effect, when the GDP size expands, then there is economic growth, regardless of the people’s living standards.

On the other hand, economic development refers to tangible improvement in the people’s living standards. One way of measuring economic development is the Human Development Index (HDI), which takes into account factors like literacy rates and life expectancy. These do affect productivity and, as such, could result in economic growth.

Indeed, economic development is all about people’s quality of life. It also enables the creation of more opportunities in the education, health and employment sectors.

It is under such circumstances then that advice by the World Bank’s senior director for macroeconomics, trade and investment, Prof Felipe Jaramillo, becomes crucial.

Making a presentation at the University of Dar es Salaam on Monday, Prof Jaramillo advised Tanzania to continue investing heavily in education, health and water provision to alleviate poverty.

Doing that could help the country to accelerate economic development even as economic growth is maintained.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Tanzania reduced its poverty rate on the Mainland from 34.4 per cent in 2007/8 to 28.2 per cent in 2011/12. This means that 28.2 per cent of Tanzanians were living below the basic needs poverty line some five years ago.

Agriculture employs about three-quarters of Tanzania’s working population. Therefore, one of the best ways to attain sustainable economic development is through agriculture by adopting the right technologies, creating industrialisation linkages and, of course, boosting investment in the sector.